newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food Safety

WHO Opens Public Comment Period on Draft Food Safety Strategy

By QA Staff
qualityassurancemag.com
 4 days ago

GENEVA — The World Health Organization (WHO) last week opened its draft food safety strategy for public comment. The proposed WHO Global Strategy for Food Safety 2022-2030: Towards stronger food safety systems and global cooperation is aimed at achieving "safe and healthy food for all so that all countries are capable of promoting, supporting and protecting their population’s health by applying food safety best practice to reduce the burden of foodborne diseases," WHO said. "WHO remains committed — more than ever — to providing continued guidance and support to member states to prioritize, plan, implement, monitor and regularly evaluate actions to continuously strengthen food safety systems and promote global cooperation."

www.qualityassurancemag.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Systems#Healthy Food#Geneva#Public Safety#Safety Information#Safety Standards#Public Information#Strategic Plan#Who#Food Safety Systems#Food Safety Challenges#Global Strategy#Public Comment#Food Chain Information#Risk Assessment#Global Cooperation#Communication#Human Health#Input#Safe Food
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Food Safety
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Related
Food Safetycaliforniaagtoday.com

Food Safety Constantly Improves

The California Leafy Greens Marketing Agreement Board continues its efforts to assure safe leafy greens and confidence in food safety programs. Yesterday we reported on their endorsement of new pre-harvest testing guidance. CEO Tim York says this is just one step to continue improving overall food safety and avoiding future outbreaks.
Food Safetymcphersonweeklynews.com

Food safety research paper

As well as food acceptability by customers.She is recognized nationally and internationally as an authority of food safety, pathogen detection, interventions, and functional foods Download & View Food Safety: Research Paper as PDF for free.2 A CULTURE OF FOOD SAFETY GFSI / GLOBAL FOOD SAFETY INITIATIVE Foreword food safety research paper from GFSI Board and Food Safety Culture Working Group Since the Board decided to kick off a technical working group focused on food safety culture in.Tools & Research / White Papers.Introduction Food has been a part of our everyday life and is one of the basic necessities of every human being.Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) “reported almost 1,300 meat and poultry recalls, representing approximately 638 million pounds of product,” with “nearly three-fourths of the recalls correspond[ing] to the most severe class of recalls.Based upon access to food science and detection technology, identification of food safety risk factors, protocols followed and risk mitigation strategies followed[ CITATION New10 l 1033 ]..Words: 1,601; Pages: 6; Preview; Full text; Slavin 1 Jon Slavin Ms.Journal of Food Safety welcomes Vivian Wu as Editor-in-Chief!New threats to food safety are constantly arising.Read this Science Research Paper and over 89,000 other research documents.This Research Topic titled “Foodborne Pathogens: Hygiene and Safety” focuses on important food safety concerns such as the potential presence of pathogens food safety research paper in food as well as their toxins/metabolites, the resistance to antibiotics or sanitizers, and other.Street food is a weak link in food safety supervision [].The common physical hazards are: Glass, metal, plastics, stones, wood, insects and hair A POSITION PAPER FROM THE GLOBAL FOOD SAFETY INITIATIVE (GFSI) V1.The observance of rigorous control procedures throughout the course of the food chain is a fundamental necessity, given that risks to food safety can surface in any stage of the chain Training of personnel in food safety and hygiene was highly recommendation across board.For many years, food safety has been a growing threat to the public.EJNFS considers the following areas out of scope: food science, food technology, food composition, food analysis, food.Question Description I’m working on a Health & Medical exercise and need support.The common physical hazards are: Glass, metal, plastics, stones, wood, insects and hair The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has developed a listing of the top food safety research areas of interest.Abstract: ISO 22000 Food Safety Management System The increase in the level of welfare of the countries and the awareness of the consumers have forced the firms in the food sector to seek for new pursuits.
Public Healthfoodlogistics.com

3M Advances Food Safety Testing

3M released its new Environmental Scrub Sampler as food safety remains an important part of the industry, as the country starts to reopen from the COVID-19 pandemic. The device collects samples from surfaces in food processing environments. The microbial sampling device uses acrylic scrub dot technology, which disrupts the biofilm as well as enhances sample collection.
University, FLThe Ledger

Food safety questions for outside events

Whether you’re hosting or attending a barbeque this summer, avoid bringing foodborne illness to the party, says a University of Florida food safety expert. “You might have a good system for keeping food safe when you’re cooking at home. But when it comes to preparing and eating food outdoors, there are other risks,” said Keith Schneider, a professor of food science and human nutrition in the UF Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences.
Posted by
FL Radio Group

DEC Extends Cayuga Lake Public Comment Period

The Department of Environmental Conservation has extended the public comment period on its draft plan for improving Cayuga Lake. The DEC released the “Cayuga Lake draft Total Maximum Daily Load for Phosphorus in Cayuga Lake” proposal in April, calling it a major step in a process that goes back to when the lake’s southern end was listed as an “imperiled water body” in 2002.
Sciencekentlive.news

Expect 'super mutant' coronavirus variants in coming months, warns expert

So-called "super mutant" variants of coronavirus may emerge as more people are vaccinated, an expert has warned. Professor of clinical microbiology at the University of Cambridge, Professor Ravi Gupta, said that while this would not necessarily be a bad thing, the virus would try to become more efficient at transmission by doing some "very unexpected things" in the coming months.
Grosse Pointe, MIGrosse Pointe News

City public safety to seek accreditation

CITY OF GROSSE POINTE — The City’s public safety department soon will begin the approximately two-year process toward achieving a mark only 6 percent of Michigan law enforcement agencies have reached to date: certification through the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Program. Its mission, “is all about a better way to...
greensboro101.com

News Release: MPO Seeks Public Comments on Draft Program of Projects

MPO Seeks Public Comments on Draft Program of Projects. GREENSBORO, NC (May 14, 2021) – The Greensboro Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) has released the Draft Program of Projects for 2021<www.greensboro-nc.gov/home/showdocument?id=49045&t=637565976510861366> for a 30 day-public review and comment period, May 14 to June 13. A public hearing on the document will be held during a virtual meeting of the MPO Transportation Advisory Committee<cityofgreensboro-ijm.my.webex.com/cityofgreensboro-ijm.my/j.php?MTID=mda8539a081eb669bd05b88e82b0a1138>, 2 pm, June 23. Visit www.guampo.org<www.guampo.org> for more information.
TechnologyAmerican Banker

Financial regulators extend comment period on AI policies to July 1

Five federal regulators are giving financial institutions and the public an extra month to comment on the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning, which could be the first step toward an interagency policy on the use of AI. The Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., Consumer Financial Protection Bureau,...
Passaic, NJnjtoday.net

EPA extends comment period for proposed Passaic River cleanup

He U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has extended the public comment period for its proposed plan to address contaminated sediment in the upper nine miles of the Lower Passaic River Study Area of the Diamond Alkali Superfund site in Essex, Bergen, and Passaic Counties, New Jersey to June 14, 2021.