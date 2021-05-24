newsbreak-logo
In interview, Jones says he's ready to leave Falcons

By The Associated Press
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago

Wide receiver Julio Jones says he’s ready to leave the Atlanta Falcons.

The 32-year-old star told FS1 “Undisputed” host Shannon Sharpe via telephone that “I’m outta there” in a brief interview.

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot has been reportedly entertaining trade offers for Jones since last month.

When asked where he wants to play, Jones replied, “Right now, I wanna win.”

It was unclear if Jones knew he was live on TV. An assistant to Jimmy Sexton, Jones’ agent, told The Associated Press that Sexton was unavailable. A message was left seeking comment from Fox Sports.

Jones was the sixth overall pick in 2011 and has spent all 10 seasons with the Falcons and is the franchise’s leader in receptions with 848 and yards receiving with 12,896. He has 60 touchdown catches. He’s been selected to the Pro Bowl seven times and has been an All-Pro twice.

Jones’ $15.3 million base salary is guaranteed and he is set to cost the Falcons slightly more than $23 million against the salary cap next season. If the Falcons trade him after June 1, they would be able to split the dead money over two seasons.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

