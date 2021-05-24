Disco Fall
Today’s lead is Anthony DeSclafani as he staggered faithful managers for 2.2 IP, 10 ER, 9 Hits, 3 BBs, 3 Ks against the Dodgers, but it could have been a slew of arms who disappointed terribly. It’s never easy to write these roundups when I look at the box scores and see struggles from those I believe can be better, but it’s not about what happened, it’s about coming to an agreement together to decide the most rational thing to do moving forward with the new information. Can’t win em all, after all. Would be stupid weird if we did.www.pitcherlist.com