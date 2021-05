The Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center (HRRMC) Foundation is now accepting applications for the Women’s Wellness Connection (WWC) Clinical Services program. The WWC program is grant funded by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and offers free cervical cancer screenings/Pap smear tests and free breast cancer screenings/mammograms to qualifying women. Eligible participants are women between the ages of 21-64 years old, living within a specific income level and are uninsured or underinsured. Funding for screenings is available for women living in Chaffee, Lake, Western Fremont, Park, and Saguache counties.