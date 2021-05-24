newsbreak-logo
New Salida History Book Series Arrives June 3

Cover picture for the articleSalida, home to Colorado’s largest National Historic District, has more wild-west history than most towns, but the numerous individual stories have not received a complete investigation until now. Steve Chapman, the historian for Salida Walking Tours and author of the Salida Sam books, launches a new series on June 3....

