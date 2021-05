The Kansas City Chiefs had a new look in 2013 and also owned the first overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. Two memorable names landed with the team in this draft. After the worst season in franchise history in 2012, the Kansas City Chiefs needed a huge makeover. They ended up hiring Andy Reid as their head coach, trading for Alex Smith to be their quarterback, and bringing John Dorsey in as their general manager. This was the trio that turned this team from a 2-14 team to an 11-5 playoff team in less than a year.