Cambridge, IL

Looking Back Cambridge

geneseorepublic.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeith and Bard Robinson of Cambridge, owners of the Old, Odd and Unusual Museum, were named volunteers for the month by Illinois Main Street. Eight Daisies become Brownies during a bridging ceremony Monday, May 22 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. They are Alyssa Keeney, Lexi Boberg, Sierra Brown, MacKenzie Coziahr, Lexi Wiley, Laney Baylor, Taylor Vroman, Ashley wily, Molly Jo Coziahr, Tracie Coziahr, Connie Keeney, Katy Keeney Smith, Katy Keeney were junior scouts who helped the troop leaders. Tracie Coziahr and Connie Keeney, throughout the year.

www.geneseorepublic.com
Henry County, ILgeneseorepublic.com

Dan D. Outdoors

Many tourists visit this historic little town of Bishop Hill, Illinois. It was founded by Swedish settlers in the mid-1800s. One of the many Bishop Hill historic sites is the Henry County Museum located two blocks west of the main street. Because of the pandemic, it is only open on the weekends, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. We hope sometime this summer to have it open 7 days a week. Like many museums, it relies on donations from its visitors. So, if you visit the museum one day, please offer a donation for your stay!
Illinois Statenewschannel20.com

Global conversations on cultural heritage at state museum

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois State Museum is offering a conversation on returning cultural heritages. "Join Indigenous experts, museum professionals, and human rights specialists from across the globe for a series of conversations regarding repatriation and the return of cultural heritage." The event is free and open to the...
Geneseo, ILgeneseorepublic.com

4H Foundation awards scholarship to Cole Ellerbrock

(Geneseo, IL) The Henry County 4-H Foundation awarded a $500 Scholarship to Cole Ellerbrock of Atkinson, Ill. He is the son of Brad and Lisa Ellerbrock. Cole will graduate in May from Geneseo High School and plans to attend Lincoln Land Community College to study Ag Business. He is a 10 year member of the Atkinson Boosters 4-H Club where he has served as club president, secretary and treasurer. His 4-H projects have included sheep for 10 years, goats for 3 years and swine for 2 years. Cole has been involved in Henry-Stark Livestock Judging Team and has attended Livestock on Ice Leadership Conferences. He has also been a member of the Illinois Club Lamb Association.
Cambridge, ILgeneseorepublic.com

Cambridge FFA presents degree recipients

Cambridge FFA recognized recipients of Greenhand, Chapter, state and American degrees at the awards banquet on Saturday, April 24, at Cambridge High School. Receiving Greenhand degrees were 17 students enrolled in ag classes. They were Miranda Reed, Taylor Snook, Jack Jewett, Taylor Pace, Piper Lewis, Madison Harrell, Malcolm Secymore, Jace Norin, Bel Cooper, Connor Helms, Ryle Catour, Andrew Herring, Jace Swanson, Shaniya Brown, Preston Moriarity, Garrett Vincent and Aiden Carlson.
Geneseo, ILgeneseorepublic.com

News Briefs

A Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic will be held every Wednesday, beginning May 5, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Geneseo Clinic in Hammond-Henry Hospital. Moderna Covid-19 vaccine shots are available to Illinois residents over the age of 18. To register, call 309-944-1275. Sheriff Loncka to retire at end of term.
Cambridge, ILtheintelligencer.com

Editorial: It's time, Cambridge

---- The contours of a debate in Washington County will be familiar to most. On one side is a group pushing to retire the Indians name and mascot used by the Cambridge Central School District. The name, they say, is not just inappropriate but offensive. On the other side is...
Illinois Stategeneseorepublic.com

Leafing Thru History - Towns that once dotted Henry County

After the 2020 census was completed, the state of Illinois lost 44,000 people since the last census in 2010. The movement of people from one area of this country to another is nothing new. In Henry County, there are many towns that have come and then disappeared from the local landscape. For one reason or other towns like Richmond, Pink Prairie, Morristown, Fordtown, and Henryville are no longer found on the maps of Illinois.
Cambridge, ILStar Courier

Cambridge's community garden also a classroom

CAMBRIDGE — A group of volunteers from Cambridge and the surrounding area last weekend broke ground on a community garden in the village of Cambridge. The group planted peas, carrots, potatoes, onions, radishes and onions at the plot located next to the Cambridge Community & Youth Center. "One of our...
Kewanee, ILStar Courier

In early Kewanee, coal was king

When the purchasing committee for the Wethersfield colonists arrived in 1836 to buy land in Henry County, they found coal in Section 19 of what became Wethersfield Township. After the settlers arrived the next year, they opened what likely was the first coal mining operation in Henry County to power their saw and grist mills.