Looking Back Cambridge

Many tourists visit this historic little town of Bishop Hill, Illinois. It was founded by Swedish settlers in the mid-1800s. One of the many Bishop Hill historic sites is the Henry County Museum located two blocks west of the main street. Because of the pandemic, it is only open on the weekends, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. We hope sometime this summer to have it open 7 days a week. Like many museums, it relies on donations from its visitors. So, if you visit the museum one day, please offer a donation for your stay!