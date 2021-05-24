Looking Back Cambridge
Keith and Bard Robinson of Cambridge, owners of the Old, Odd and Unusual Museum, were named volunteers for the month by Illinois Main Street. Eight Daisies become Brownies during a bridging ceremony Monday, May 22 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. They are Alyssa Keeney, Lexi Boberg, Sierra Brown, MacKenzie Coziahr, Lexi Wiley, Laney Baylor, Taylor Vroman, Ashley wily, Molly Jo Coziahr, Tracie Coziahr, Connie Keeney, Katy Keeney Smith, Katy Keeney were junior scouts who helped the troop leaders. Tracie Coziahr and Connie Keeney, throughout the year.www.geneseorepublic.com