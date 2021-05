Galva, IL – The Back Road Music Festival is excited to announce its plans to move forward with the 2021 festival, to be held on August 14, 2021. One of the founders of The Back Road Music Festival Nik Grafelman stated, “For over six years, The Back Road Music Festival has been a yearly gathering for so many of us. Year after year we see families coming in from all over the Midwest (and further) to enjoy a day of music and small-town hospitality in Galva, Illinois. It has been difficult over the past several months for all of us. I just want to start this year off by saying, on behalf of The Back Road Music Festival, thank you and we have missed you!”