Goldbelly Will Now Deliver Francis Mallmann's Argentinean Asado Straight To Your Doorstep

By Cheryl Tiu
Forbes
Forbes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When Covid-19 hit last year, Goldbelly, the e-commerce platform founded by CEO Joe Ariel in 2013, became the travel hero of the pandemic. With over 800 carefully selected participating restaurants, the platform ushers in a new era of home dining, providing customers with well-packed dishes from their favorite restaurants and chefs across the United States— straight to their doorsteps. These can include a three-course shrimp and grits dinner from Commander's Palace (now helmed by chef Meg Bickford) in New Orleans, a Shabbat meal kit from Michael Solomonov’s Zahav in Philadelphia, and Italian gelato from Nancy Silverton’s Los Angeles-based Nancy’s Fancy.

Forbes

Forbes

