Goldbelly Will Now Deliver Francis Mallmann’s Argentinean Asado Straight To Your Doorstep

Burger King made waves when it started embracing the new trends in sustainable eating. According to Veg News, the burger chain found that Americans loved the Impossible Burger so much that the brand expanded the menu item to Canada this past March. In the big picture, Burger King's take on the Impossible Burger entering the Great White North came later than expected. By 2020, Burger King had expanded the product to all of the U.S., Europe, Trinidad and Tobago, and more. On the heels of this sustainable burger hitting more markets comes even more big news from Burger King that plant-based eaters need to take note of.