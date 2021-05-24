newsbreak-logo
Teton County, ID

$1,000 reward offered after Teton River access sites vandalized

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
 3 days ago
Idaho Fish and Game

TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Teton County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho Fish and Game are asking the public for information regarding the recent vandalism of several access sites along the Teton River.

Rainey Bridge, Teton Creek and Fox Creek West access areas all received damage.

It has been determined the incident likely occurred around 1 a.m. on Mother’s Day, May 9. Several restrooms, parking signs and kiosks were tagged with graffiti containing crude images and language. Local volunteers from the surrounding community quickly came together to begin cleaning up the mess.

Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case and callers can remain anonymous. Contact CAP at 1-800-632-5999 twenty-four hours a day.

In addition to the CAP hotline, persons with information regarding this case may also contact the Teton County Sheriff’s Office at 208-354-2323 or the Upper Snake Fish and Game Office at 208-525-7290.

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

