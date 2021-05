Yosemite National Park is releasing an additional 400 to 500 day-use pass reservations each day. Yosemite made the announcement Wednesday, when Mariposa County moved from the orange to yellow tier in California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy. Counties in yellow have the most lenient restrictions because COVID-19 risk is deemed “minimal.” Much of federally-managed Yosemite sits in rural Mariposa County, including popular Yosemite Valley.