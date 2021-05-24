newsbreak-logo
Victim, suspect of apparent murder-suicide in South Salt Lake identified

By Spencer Burt
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
SOUTH SALT LAKE — Authorities have identified the two people found dead after what police believe was a murder-suicide.

Late Saturday night, South Salt Lake Police responded to a report of shots fired at 2889 S. Eugene Lane.

Police said when they arrived, they found evidence of gunfire that allowed them to "make entry under exigent circumstances."

Inside the home, they found a man and a woman both dead .

While it's still under investigation, police say early indications show strong evidence of a murder-suicide. They have not yet identified a motive.

On Monday, police announced that the victim was 34-year-old Lauren Hoover of Murray.

The suspect was identified as 38-year-old Philip Gorst, who lived at the home where the shooting occurred.

Police say they were a couple, but they had no documented history of domestic violence.

"The South Salt Lake Police Department grieves with the family and friends affected by this horrific crime," a press release from the department read.

The Utah Domestic Violence Coalition offers free and confidential help and support for victims and survivors of domestic or intimate partner violence, available 24/7:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline:

  • 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

If you or someone else is in immediate danger or in an emergency, call 9-1-1 immediately.

