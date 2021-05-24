newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Joe Biden's Stimulus Check Problem: He Gets No Credit for It

Posted by 
National Interest
National Interest
 3 days ago

Ethen Kim Lieser

Democrats Stimulus Payment,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T1Jsc_0a9oFTg900

As for the latest payment, records prove that most Republican lawmakers were against it.

Joe Biden's Stimulus Check Problem: He Gets No Credit for It

Here's What You Need to Remember: Our country is still deeply struggling. The recovery hasn’t reached many Americans. … Another single check won’t solve our problems—people are just too far behind. Like we’ve been saying from the beginning of this pandemic, people need to know when the next check is coming.

Over roughly the past year, Congress has green-lighted the delivery of three coronavirus stimulus payments—a $1,200 check in April 2020, $600 in December, and the current $1,400 payments under President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan .

As for the latest payment, records prove that most Republican lawmakers were against it—yet, according to a new poll conducted by Rural Objective PAC, data pointed to the fact that only 50 percent of voters in rural areas associated the stimulus checks with Democrats. Moreover, 32 percent associated them with Republicans, while 11 percent associated them with neither party.

“We’re not connecting with these voters, even if we have great policy,” J.D. Scholten , executive director of the Rural Objective PAC, recently told the Washington Post .

More from The National Interest Why Rural America Doesn’t Credit Democrats for the New Stimulus Payment Democrats Have a Big Stimulus Check Problem with Rural America A Fourth Stimulus Payment Update: Will Congress Pull the Trigger?

He added that “(stimulus) was one of the biggest investments we’ve seen in rural America since the New Deal. It’s good policy. It should be good politics, too, but right now Democrats aren’t taking advantage of it.”

Furthermore, amid the recent calls for a fourth or even a fifth round of stimulus checks to assist still-struggling Americans, it has been mostly Democratic lawmakers who have stepped up to the podium.

Earlier this week, six members of the House Ways and Means Committee sent off a letter to Biden, again pushing him to include recurring direct payments in his nearly $2 trillion American Families Plan. In all, at least eighty Democrats in Congress have shown support for the payments.

“The pandemic has served as a stark reminder that families and workers need certainty in a crisis,” the letter said. “They deserve to know they can put food on the table and keep a roof over their heads.”

In March, Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden and other Democratic senators noted in a letter that “while we are pleased that the American Rescue Plan included a one-time direct payment and an extension of federal unemployment insurance programs, a single direct payment will not last long for most families.”

Ordinary citizens have also taken action to demand more rounds of stimulus. For example, more than 2.2 million individuals already have signed a Change.org petition that is demanding $2,000 recurring monthly stimulus checks.

“I’m calling on Congress to support families with a $2,000 payment for adults and a $1,000 payment for kids immediately, and continuing regular checks for the duration of the crisis,” the petition stated .

“Our country is still deeply struggling. The recovery hasn’t reached many Americans. … Another single check won’t solve our problems—people are just too far behind. Like we’ve been saying from the beginning of this pandemic, people need to know when the next check is coming. And the best thing our government can do right now is send emergency money to the people on a monthly basis,” it added.

Ethen Kim Lieser is a Minneapolis-based Science and Tech Editor who has held posts at Google, The Korea Herald, Lincoln Journal Star, AsianWeek, and Arirang TV. Follow or contact him on LinkedIn . This article first appeared earlier this year.

Image: Reuters.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
National Interest

National Interest

Washington, DC
36K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

National Interest: Military, Defense, Politics, Technology, War, and original reporting based two blocks from the White House.

 https://nationalinterest.org/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ron Wyden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Insurance#Republican Lawmakers#Democratic Voters#Republicans#Rural Objective Pac#The Washington Post#The National Interest#The American Rescue Plan#Change Org#Science And Tech Editor#The Korea Herald#Lincoln Journal Star#Asianweek#Arirang Tv#Linkedin#Reuters#American Families Plan#President Joe Biden#Monthly Stimulus Checks#Emergency Money
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
Place
Americas
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Stimulus Check
News Break
Google
Related
Congress & CourtsCNN

Bernie Sanders: What happens next in Congress will determine future of country

(CNN) — What happens in Congress in the next few months will determine the future of our country -- and our planet. In this pivotal moment in American history, Democrats in the US House of Representatives and US Senate, working with the White House, have proposed several pieces of legislation which can strengthen working families, protect the planet and save American democracy from right-wing extremism.
POTUSCNN

Biden has released his $6 trillion budget. Here's what's in it.

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Friday proposed a $6 trillion budget for fiscal year 2022, laying out details of a proposed dramatic increase in federal spending that serves as the underpinning of an economic agenda that seeks to transform the American economy as the country emerges from dual public health and economic crises.
Presidential Electionyournewsnet.com

Biden Talking $6 Trillion Budget. Policy Analyst: It Won't Pass

President Joe Biden is preparing to introduce a whopping $6 trillion budget for the 2020 fiscal year. It would be the most sustained spending in more than a half-century. Last month Joe Biden touted multi-trillion dollar spending packages such as the American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan while addressing a joint session of congress.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Chris Christie: Joe Biden 'knows he's a one-term president'

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie compared President Biden to former President Jimmy Carter on "America's Newsroom" Friday, suggesting Biden knows he's a "one-term president" and that his $6 trillion budget plan will bring high inflation, deficits and unemployment. CHRIS CHRISTIE: People can spend their money a heck of a...
POTUSNew York Post

Biden’s $6T budget will radically reshape and bankrupt America

President Joe Biden’s first, eye-popping $6 trillion budget proposal for 2022 makes it official: He means to permanently enlarge the federal government and to lock in eternal Democratic control of Washington. His “vision” has Uncle Sam spending as much as at the height of World War II — forever. Indeed,...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Biden pulls out list of Republicans he says are taking credit for rescue plan they opposed

During a speech in Cleveland, President Joe Biden pulled out a list of Republican lawmakers he said was taking credit for the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9tn Covid relief bill they opposed. “My Republican friends in Congress, not a single one of them voted for the rescue plan,” Mr Biden said. “I’m not going to embarrass anyone but I have here a list,” he said to loud laughter from people in the room as he picked up a piece of paper. “Back in their districts, they're bragging about the rescue plan. They touted the restaurant revitalisation fund, they touted... grants...
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

The right should endorse Biden's IRS plan (but it won't)

The first sign of trouble came two weeks ago, when Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) started railing against President Joe Biden's IRS plan. Politico reported yesterday that the Iowa Republican isn't alone. Add another obstacle to the growing list President Joe Biden faces in his negotiations over his massive spending plans:...