newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Acadia Parish, LA

Acadia Parish School Board addresses late school buses

By Kaylee Normand
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KBWLj_0a9oFP9F00

Acadia Parish School System is feeling the pinch of the nationwide school bus driver shortage that started last year when drivers quit their part-time jobs in fear of exposure to the virus and limited pay.

Many parents in Acadia are concerned about the amount of times their child's school bus has been late, inconsistent, or not shown up at all causing their kids and themselves to be late to both work and school.

Chris Cole is one of those concerned parents of three children in school in Acadia Parish. Cole and his wife rely on the bus to transport their kids to and from school everyday, but this past year their driver has been unreliable almost forty times.

"I am unavailable to put the kids on the bus in the mornings, and my wife is a school teacher so she often is late to her class because she either has to bring the kids to school when the bus doesn't come, or wait longer at the bus stop when the bus is late," says Cole. "It's been happening quite often."

Scott Richard, the Superintendent of Acadia Parish Schools says that the school board is aware of the issue and are working on ways to address it this summer in preparation for next school year.

Richard says that the school board will be working to recruit a handful of reliable drivers, as well as a number of substitutes who can serve as back up drivers. He says the pandemic played a major role in limiting the number of school bus drivers able and willing to work this year.

"It's been very difficult to recruit and train bus drivers given the current economic conditions that we are in due to the pandemic," says Richard. "It's a very hard labor area to address and it's not just a local problem, but a national problem."

In the meantime, Richard apologizes for the inconvenience that the shortage has caused parents and children throughout the area.

"We certainly apologize to our customer, our parents, in regards to the inconsistency that we have had this year," says Richard. "All we can do right now is pledge and commit to making it a better experience when the school year starts in August by beginning to recruit now."

And as for parents like Cole, they just don't want to see their children be forgotten at the bus stop anymore.

"Let's not neglect them at this time," he says. "Let's put our time and efforts into finding them good transportation to and from school so that they can continue to succeed in their education."

Richard says that the issue and solution to the school bus driver shortage will be brought up in the next school board meeting which will take place on June 7th at 7pm.

KATC reached out to other Acadiana districts and this is what they told us:

Acadia Parish

There is a regular bus driver and substitute bus driver shortage for the school system, thus the efforts to ramp up recruiting efforts for the upcoming school-year.

The school system's contracted service provider currently has 7 routes in need of full-time, permanently assigned drivers. In total, they run 80 routes per day.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, securing regular bus drivers and substitute bus drivers presented challenges. However, many variables associated with the pandemic have only worked to exacerbate the challenges with securing permanent drivers on the same routes on a daily basis.

Evangeline Parish

Evangeline Parish Schools contract with First Student for new bus drivers. First Student says they have 87 routes in total, which is about average. The only open positions they are hiring for now is for substitutes.

Iberia Parish

The Iberia Parish School Board said it does have a school bus driver shortage. They said they anticipate having about 8 or more openings. Currently, they have substitutes to fill those positions, and retirees have also returned to fill the shortages.

According to Raymond Noel, the Transportation Supervisor, there has been a bus driver shortage for a long time.

St. Landry Parish

The St. Landry Parish School Board says they have 170 bus drivers total, and say they're mostly covered. They go down to about 60-70 drivers in the summer.

St. Martin Parish

The St. Martin Parish School Board says that all of its positions are currently filled but we do have a shortage. We do not have very many substitutes which is what creates the problem. There have been times when we have no substitutes and have to rely on the buddy system to get the students to and from school. This has been a problem for the last 8 to 10 years.

Vermilion Parish

All of the Vermilion Parish School Board's routes are currently filled, but they are looking to hire substitute drivers.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

KATC News

KATC News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
Local
Louisiana Education
County
Acadia Parish, LA
Acadia Parish, LA
Education
Acadia Parish, LA
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Buses#School Year#Area Schools#Summer School#Acadia Parish Schools#First Student#Parish School Board#Breaking News#Facebook Follow#Instagram Subscribe#Acadia Parish There#School Bus Drivers#Regular Bus Drivers#Substitute Bus Drivers#Bus Stop#Parents#Acadiana#Kids#School Everyday#Substitute Drivers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Education
Related
Acadia Parish, LAkadn.com

Acadia Parish Police Jury commences child safety initiative with free signs for citizens

CROWLEY, La - The Acadia Parish Police Jury will begin distributing new Children At Play signs as part of a parish-wide campaign aimed at keeping children safe this summer. The signs are available to residents free of charge and can be picked up at the Police Jury Administrative Office located at 505 NE Court Circle in Crowley, starting Monday, May 17th. The office is open from 8AM-4:30PM Monday-Friday.
Crowley, LAraynetoday.com

Police Jury honors Pastor Morgan for service to parish

Corwin Dale Morgan, pastor of Love of Christ Baptist Church, has long been active in service to the people of Crowley and the surrounding area. Tuesday night, the Acadia Parish Police Jury recognized those efforts with the presentation of a certificate of appreciation during their regular May meeting. “I would...
Iota, LAEunice News

Iota High School student wins 2021 Congressional Art Competition in 3rd District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Clay Higgins (R-Port Barre) announced that Miya Fontenot, a senior at Iota High School in Acadia Parish, is the winner of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition for Louisiana’s 3rd District. This year’s theme was “America, Land that I Love.” Fontenot’s artwork titled “One Nation Under God” is a painting of the Constitution on old paper inside the outline of the…
Acadia Parish, LAraynetoday.com

POLICE JURY COMMITTEE MEETINGS

The Acadia Parish Police jury will hold its monthly committee meetings beginning at 6 p.m. in the police jury meeting room in the parish courthouse. For more info call 788-8800.