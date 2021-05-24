Music History | Album Review: “Greetings from Lawrence County, Illinois” | Music

The click of a polaroid and the warmth of its nostalgic film is encapsulated by the album Don’t Go Tellin’ Your Momma by Topaz Jones. Embroidered in silky rhythms and saturated by a synopsis of juvenility, this album is a storytelling series of Jones’ childhood, additionally giving a feel of the Black experience from his own standpoint. The retro beats radiate an essence of soul and funk which go hand in hand with the underlying historical lesson about Black culture—it artfully demonstrates the beauty and brutality it entails. In my many minutes of listening to autobiographies written through hip-hop and R&B, this album sparks a new sort of feeling within me—a sense of buoyancy in my brain, a wave of electricity in my bones. It is an album in which I find my calm through a tinge of spirited soliloquies.