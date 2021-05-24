Music History | Album Review: “Greetings from Lawrence County, Illinois” | Music

Artists Jenny Kendler and Andrew Bearnot join forces with musicians and composers Lyn Goeringer (Assistant Professor, MSU College of Music) and David Rothenberg (Distinguished Professor of Philosophy and Music, New Jersey Institute of Technology) to explore communication between humans and other species through music and performance. Drawing inspiration from Kendler and Bearnot's collaborative work, Whale Bells, the ensuing discussion will be interwoven with world premier performances by both Goeringer and Rothenberg. Attendees will be invited to engage, touching on themes of interdisciplinary and interspecies collaboration, environmental justice, and the language of music as a way to reach beyond the verbal. The solo exhibition, Jenny Kendler: The Long Goodbye, is on view January 16–June 26, 2021, at the MSU Broad.