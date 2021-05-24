newsbreak-logo
Italy launches probe into cable car accident that killed 14 people

Knowhere News
Knowhere News
 3 days ago
Italy launched on Monday an investigation into the cable car accident that killed 14 people on Mottarone mountain in the Western Alps on Sunday.

Accidentsfox44news.com

Italian cable car plunges to the ground, killing at least 14

ROME (AP) — A cable car taking visitors to a mountaintop view of some of northern Italy’s most picturesque lakes plummeted to the ground Sunday and then tumbled down the slope, killing 14 people. The lone survivor, a young child, was hospitalized in serious condition with broken bones, authorities said.
Accidentsmadison

More than a dozen killed in Italy cable car crash

At least 13 people died and three were seriously injured on Sunday when a cable car linking Italy's Lake Maggiore with a nearby mountain in the Alps plunged 20 meters to the ground, local officials and rescuers said. Soraya Ali reports.
AccidentsPosted by
NBC News

Cable car plummets in Italy

A cable car plummeted to the ground and tumbled down a slope at a mountain resort in Italy’s Piedmont region. At least 14 people were killed. Rescuers struggled to reach the remote mountainside where the gondola fell. The only survivor is a child who is in a serious condition.
Public SafetyPosted by
KRMG

Italy investigators probe why cable car brake 'didn't work'

STRESA, Italy — (AP) — The investigation into Italy's cable car disaster that killed 14 people will focus on why the lead cable snapped and why the emergency brake didn't engage and prevent the cabin from careening back down the mountain until it pulled off the support line and crashed to the ground, the lead prosecutor said Monday.
AccidentsIdaho8.com

Italy officials launch manslaughter investigation after 14 killed in cable car disaster

Italian investigators have launched a multiple manslaughter investigation after 14 people were killed in a cable car accident in northern Italy, prosecutors said Monday. A group was riding in a Stresa-Mottarone cable car from the Lido di Stresa piazza on Lake Maggiore to the nearby Mottarone mountain in the Piedmont region when a cable snapped, a spokesperson for the National Alpine Speleological Rescue Corps initially said Sunday.
AccidentsKeene Sentinel

Cable car collapse in northern Italy kills 14

ROME — An Alpine cable car plunged into forested mountains in northern Italy on Sunday, killing 14 passengers, according to rescue authorities. At least one of the victims was a child, among the two minors initially taken by helicopter to a hospital in Turin. Photos shared on social media by...
AccidentsKESQ

Three arrested on manslaughter charges over fatal Italy cable car accident

Italian officials have arrested three people on manslaughter charges over a fatal cable car accident in northern Italy Sunday which left 14 people dead. The men “have admitted to what happened,” Carabiniere Lieutenant Colonel Alberto Cicognani claimed in an interview with CNN affiliate Skytg24 Wednesday morning. According to Cicognani, the...
Traffic9&10 News

14 Dead After Italian Cable Car Crashes on Mountain

At least 14 people are dead, including one child, after a cable car accident in Italy. Italian rescuers say it happened Sunday morning when a cable snapped as a car was completing a 20-minute trip to the top of a mountain north of Milan. Helicopters lowered rescuers to the crash...
Public Safetybnn-news.com

Italy detains three after cable car tragedy

In Italy, over a possible link to the tragic accident of a mountain cable car, where 14 people died, three people have been detained, British broadcaster BBC reports. Prosecutors investigating the accident of Sunday, May 23, have revealed that the emergency brakes had been disabled and the three members of the operating company were aware.
AccidentsForward

5 Israelis from one family among 14 dead in cable car crash in Italy

(JTA) — Fourteen people, including five members of an Israeli family, were killed in a cable car accident in northern Italy on Sunday. The accident near Lake Maggiore claimed the lives of husband and wife Amit Biran, 30, and Tal Peleg-Biran, 26; their 2-year-old, Tom; and two of Peleg-Biran’s grandparents, Barbara and Yitzhak Cohen, aged 71 and 81, from Tel Aviv. Another son, Eitan, 5, was one of two surviving children airlifted from the scene to a hospital in Turin. The older child, about 9, later died, the BBC reported.
Accidentsdallassun.com

Italian cable car comes loose, falls to ground, fourteen dead

At least 14 people are dead after a cable car they were riding in plunged to the ground on Sunday in Italy. The victims were riding the cable car, which connects Italy's Maggiore lake with a nearby mountain. The Stresa-Mottarone cable car travels from the tourist town of Stresa, on...
AccidentsYNET News

Three arrested in connection with cable car crash that killed 5 Israelis

Three people were arrested overnight on Tuesday in connection with the cable car crash that killed 14 including five members of an Israeli family. The The Stresa-Mottarone cable car that crashed on Sunday, was traveling up the mountain when the cabin fell some 20 meters to the ground and rolled several times down the steep slopes before it was stopped by trees, Marcella Severino, Stresa's mayor said.
Accidentspledgetimes.com

Near Lake Maggiore: 14 fatalities in cable car accident in Italy

I.n Italy, one of the surviving children died of his injuries after the cable car accident in the north of the country. The mountain rescue announced on Sunday evening. This increased the total number of victims to 14. As the mountain rescue announced, there were also several injuries in the crash of a gondola on Sunday west of Lake Maggiore in the Piedmont region. On Sunday afternoon, the ambulance service announced that the number of victims could “unfortunately” increase even further.
AccidentsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

At Least 14 Dead After Italian Cable Car Plummets From Peak at Lake Maggiore

At least 14 people are dead and one 5-year-old child remains in critical condition after the cable snapped on the Stresa-Alpino Mottarone cable car at Lake Maggiore in northern Italy on Sunday morning. Thirteen people died at the scene and two children, aged 5 and 9, were airlifted to a hospital in Turin. One of those children died late Sunday afternoon. The second child remains in grave condition, authorities said.