Italy launches probe into cable car accident that killed 14 people

(JTA) — Fourteen people, including five members of an Israeli family, were killed in a cable car accident in northern Italy on Sunday. The accident near Lake Maggiore claimed the lives of husband and wife Amit Biran, 30, and Tal Peleg-Biran, 26; their 2-year-old, Tom; and two of Peleg-Biran’s grandparents, Barbara and Yitzhak Cohen, aged 71 and 81, from Tel Aviv. Another son, Eitan, 5, was one of two surviving children airlifted from the scene to a hospital in Turin. The older child, about 9, later died, the BBC reported.