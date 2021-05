It’s a red-hot seller’s market, in which bidding wars, sales over asking price, waived appraisals, flexible closing dates and quick transactions are the norm. Buyer demand continues unabated, fueled by low interest rates and a desire to relocate for a variety of reasons related to the pandemic. However, a critically low inventory of new listings for purchase has rocked the real estate industry. Agents are implementing a slew of print and digital marketing tactics to prospect for listings by urging homeowners to take advantage of the unique market conditions and sell now.