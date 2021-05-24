Lamar schedules 2022 football game at New Mexico State

BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University has signed a contract to play New Mexico State in 2022 announced LU Director of Athletics Marco Born Monday afternoon. The game will be the third non-conference match up for the Red and White that season as LU has already scheduled SMU (Sept. 10) and Northern Colorado (Sept. 17). The Cardinals originally scheduled a non-conference game against Tarleton State for 2022 but that game has been moved to a conference tilt after LU’s announced transition to the Western Athletic Conference (WAC).