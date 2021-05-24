newsbreak-logo
Business

Nonpartisan budget report says future nuke costs are rising

FOX26
FOX26
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The projected cost of modernizing the U.S. nuclear force is escalating, including billions of dollars more to operate nuclear-armed submarines and to update Energy Department nuclear weapons laboratories and production facilities, according to a new analysis by the Congressional Budget Office. Critics of nuclear modernization are likely...

FOX26

FOX26

Fresno, CA
KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.

