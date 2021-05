For the first time in its 105-year history, the Leavenworth-Lansing Area Chamber of Commerce has opened a satellite office in Lansing. The chamber, which has its main office in downtown Leavenworth, opened the satellite office this past week with a ribbon cutting. The satellite office will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each Wednesday at the Lansing Community Library, 730 1st Terrace, Suite 1.