The rise of prestige TV has led to many film actors making the leap to the small screen, and 10 Things I Hate About You star Julia Stiles is one of them. The actress currently stars in Sundance's lavish drama Riviera, but Stiles first cut her teeth as Lumen Pierce in the fifth season of Dexter. In a recent interview with Collider, Stiles explained that her time on the serial killer drama was what really opened her eyes to the creative satisfaction that can come from working in television as opposed to film.