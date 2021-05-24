‘Shameless’ Showrunner John Wells Lists 1920s French Mediterranean in Hancock Park
John Wells, the executive producer and/or creator behind a host of mega-hit television series (“ER,” “The West Wing,” “Shameless,” “Animal Kingdom”) and an avid real estate investor, is looking to flip out of an elegant Hancock Park mansion he bought just last January. Sited mid-block on a prime street and partially obscured behind manicured hedges, two massive Italian cypresses, and two fantastically gnarled olive trees, the 5,300-square-foot house is saddled with a nearly $7.9 million pricetag, a profit-assuring amount over the $7 million paid by the Hollywood veteran last year.www.dirt.com