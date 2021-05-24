‘Shameless’ Showrunner John Wells Lists 1920s French Mediterranean in Hancock Park

Los Angeles is known in the film industry for its widespread ability to stand in for virtually any city in the world onscreen. Other cities standing in for Los Angeles? That is a much less common phenomenon, though thanks to runaway production, it has been known to happen. The Vancouver filming of “BH90210,” the 2019 meta-revival of ‘90s hit “Beverly Hills, 90210,” is a particularly egregious example. A few others? “The L.A. Complex” pegged Toronto to mask as the City of Angels, “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce” looked to Vancouver as a La La Land surrogate, as did the first two seasons of “Lucifer,” and “The Kissing Booth” took things even farther by venturing all the way to South Africa for a SoCal stand-in! There are some L.A. sites, though, that simply can’t be replicated elsewhere, namely the Malibu shoreline and its “27 miles of scenic beauty.” As such, producers of the ‘Bu-set movie “Some Kind of Beautiful” opted to film on location in the seaside city.