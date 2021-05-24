Lamar lands six on All-Southland Squad

Ellsworth Community College had to wait nearly a year to finally get on the diamond – but it was worth the wait. The Panthers improved on their 2019 mark of just seven wins within the Iowa Community College Athletic conference and 18-39 overall to 22-32 overall and 15-27 in the league. The highlight of the spring came in the Region XI Tournament as ECC advanced to the Region XI-B championship game before being eliminated by highly ranked Kirkwood Community College.