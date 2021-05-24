Lamar lands six on All-Southland Squad
FRISCO, Texas — Lamar University placed six student-athletes in seven spots on the 2021 All-Southland Conference teams announced league officials Monday morning. The list is highlighted by two first-team selections – junior Chase Kemp (1st base) and senior Anthony Quirion (Utility) – a second-team selection in starting pitcher Trevin Michael, two third-team selections – Ryan Snell (catcher) and Jack Dallas (relief pitcher) and two all-defense team selections – Quirion (3rd base) and Avery George (right field).www.12newsnow.com