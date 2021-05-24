10 Best Substitutes For Dijon Mustard

Red cabbage is that ingredient that adds just the right crunchy texture to your favorite salad or fish tacos. Its vibrant color is so striking and festive that red cabbage can really brighten up any dish it's added to. And while we love its eye-popping hue and perfectly round symmetrical shape, it's also so much more than just another pretty vegetable. According to Sarah's Cucina Bella blog, it's also chock-full of antioxidants, high in fiber, and because of the flavonoid known as anthocyanin (via How Stuff Works), which gives this cabbage its color, it has long been a favorite indicator for chemistry class experiments when studying acids and bases.