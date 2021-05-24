Author Tricia O’Malley Donates Bench to International Mermaid Museum

From their historic emergence as protective devices during the spread of the bubonic plague in the 14th century to today, face masks served as vehicles for creative expression, for conveying political stances, and for making fashion statements. Over the past year, face coverings became a staple of daily attire, used primarily to protect oneself and others from the spread of COVID-19. The Museum of International Folk Art’s new exhibition #mask: Creative Responses to the Global Pandemic looks at face masks’ cultural significance in the midst of the current pandemic. The focus is on contemporary examples by living artists, including Indigenous artist Dolores Gull (Weenusk First Nation, Cree), Icelandic designer Ýr Jóhannsdóttir, and local santero Arthur Lopez. #mask opens at 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 30, and runs through Jan. 15, 2023. By admission.