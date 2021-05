Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's 6-2 win over Dallas on Wednesday. For the better part of two periods, this game was a tight, defensive battle. Both the Lightning and Stars were solid in their structure, limiting shots and scoring chances for the opposition. But when the Lightning broke through with a power play goal late in the second, things opened up for them. They added another in the closing seconds of the frame. Down by a couple of goals heading into the third, the Stars had to press the attack. This created more opportunities for Dallas, but it also led to additional chances for the Lightning on counters. The teams traded third period tallies before the Lightning sealed things with a couple of empty-netters.