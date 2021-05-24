Christine Doris Crosby Orr
Christine Doris Crosby Orr was born Jan. 2, 1955 in Osceola, the daughter of Thomas and Mary Tuggle Crosby. A 1973 graduate of Osceola High School, Christine continued her education at Philander Smith College in Little Rock, graduating with a BSA Degree in Secondary Education. In 1990, she received her Master of Secondary Education Degree from Arkansas State University. Christine worked in the Osceola School District for eight years teaching special education. Upon moving to Blytheville, she continued enriching the minds of our youth by becoming a special education teacher in the Blytheville School District until her retirement in 2015, teaching school for 38 years.www.neatowncourier.com