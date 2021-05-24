FBI: Most Wanted Season 2 Finale Is A 'Hell Of A Story,' According To Showrunner David Hudgins

After tonight’s finale, obviously you’re going to want to know the FBI: Most Wanted season 3 premiere date. How could you not?. Let’s kick this article off with a little bit of good news — after all, doesn’t everyone want a little of that these days? We know that there is another season coming to CBS in the fall — that much has already been confirmed. In the event that you did not know already, it’s clear at this point that the network is VERY much intrigued on continuing this franchise in as many ways as possible. Most Wanted will air Tuesdays at 10:00 p.m. this fall, and it’s going to air following new episodes of FBI and then the brand-new spin-off FBI: International. This is a network that eagerly wants to replicate what NBC has going on with One Chicago, a place that they can do crossovers and promote all three shows in tandem.