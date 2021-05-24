MSNBC’s Heileman: ‘Hate’ Runs Republican Party — It’s a ‘Big, Ugly, Hate Machine’

MSNBC national affairs analyst John Heilemann said Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that the Republican Party had become “a big, ugly, hate machine.”. Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “I don’t know if you saw the tape we played in the last hour of George Will describing Republicans as feeling terror from their own voters. That feels like a copout for why Kevin McCarthy won’t deal with Marjorie Taylor Greene, who’s been harassing Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the halls of Congress, who is brazenly anti-Semitic. She doubled down. We didn’t play the original comments, but she said, ‘I’m anti-Semitic, and I’m staying anti-Semitic. ‘That’s the point of the doubling down. She’s essentially waving a red flag in front of Kevin McCarthy and saying, ‘Come get me.’ Does he have anything in him to try to eradicate sort of this fountain of antisemitism and extremism and lunacy within his caucus?”