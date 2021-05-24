newsbreak-logo
Politics

MSNBC's Heileman: 'Hate' Runs Republican Party — It's a 'Big, Ugly, Hate Machine'

By Pam Key
Big Hollywood
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMSNBC national affairs analyst John Heilemann said Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that the Republican Party had become “a big, ugly, hate machine.”. Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “I don’t know if you saw the tape we played in the last hour of George Will describing Republicans as feeling terror from their own voters. That feels like a copout for why Kevin McCarthy won’t deal with Marjorie Taylor Greene, who’s been harassing Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the halls of Congress, who is brazenly anti-Semitic. She doubled down. We didn’t play the original comments, but she said, ‘I’m anti-Semitic, and I’m staying anti-Semitic. ‘That’s the point of the doubling down. She’s essentially waving a red flag in front of Kevin McCarthy and saying, ‘Come get me.’ Does he have anything in him to try to eradicate sort of this fountain of antisemitism and extremism and lunacy within his caucus?”

Related
POTUSCBS News

Paul Ryan slams Trump in speech about future of Republican Party

The former speaker of the House, Paul Ryan, sounded a pointed warning to the GOP in a speech about its future, arguing that voters will have little patience for a party built on fealty to former President Trump. He told conservatives gathered at the Reagan Library, in Simi Valley California, Thursday night that they were at a crossroads.
Congress & Courtsarcamax.com

Commentary: The Republican Party's new McCarthyism

Forgive Americans if they no longer remember that the elephant is the symbol of the Republican Party. Elephants are supposed to never forget, yet Republicans seem more than happy to memory-hole the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, as GOP members of Congress find absurd reasons to oppose a bipartisan commission to examine the beginnings and unfolding of an attempt to upend a presidential election.
Congress & CourtsKTBS

Why Republicans don't dump Marjorie Taylor Greene

Last week, GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene went on Twitter and compared Covid-19 mask mandates to Jews being forced to wear yellow stars in Nazi Germany (Greene actually said "gold stars," but Jews persecuted in the Holocaust were being identified for stigma and slaughter, not given a reward for good work). Five days later -- five days later -- Republican leaders finally had something to say about it.
Congress & CourtsSeattle Times

Cheney continues lonely ‘battle for the soul of the Republican Party’

WASHINGTON – Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who last week was voted out of House Republican leadership, continued over the weekend her lonely campaign against former president Donald Trump’s false assertions about the 2020 election, criticizing her GOP colleagues for their attempts at “whitewashing” the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol and warning that Trump’s claims are eroding American democracy.
Congress & CourtsFox News

Cory Booker praises Tim Scott to MSNBC host who's disparaged him as token Black Republican

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., took a few moments Tuesday to praise Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., in an unexpected place: on far-left MSNBC host Joy Reid's show. While discussing ongoing police reform legislation on the one-year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd, Booker told Reid, a frequent critic of Scott, that Scott had given him "solace and strength" by telling him about his experiences with police as a U.S. Senator. He then praised Scott for his work on police reform legislation.
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

63% of Republicans want Trump to run in 2024

Former President Donald Trump continues to reach out to friend and foe alike without the help of social media, offering blasts of direct commentary throughout the day via email. The media simply can’t escape them. Meanwhile, Mr. Trump will launch his own social media platform on July 4, and not...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Whatever Republicans are doing, it isn’t working

Republicans have adopted a three-pronged strategy to oppose President Biden and his agenda: Distraction (Oh, look, Dr. Seuss!), demonization (Socialism!) and denial (White House staff is really in charge, not Biden!). Republicans, as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) let on, are “100 percent” invested in stopping Biden, whether it...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Matt Gaetz says he will run for presidency in 2024 if Trump does not

GOP Congressman Matt Gaetz plans to run for the presidency in 2024 if Donald Trump decides not to run. The congressman made the announcement on Wednesday in a text message to the New York Post. “I support Donald Trump for president. I’ve directly encouraged him to run and he gives me every indication he will,” he wrote. “If Trump doesn’t run, I’m sure I could defeat whatever remains of Joe Biden by 2024.”Mr Gaetz’s associate, Joel Greenberg, pleaded guilty last week to six federal charges, admitting he had knowingly solicited and paid for sex from a minor. Several legal commentators...
Congress & CourtsPOLITICO

Can McCarthy still discipline MTG?

GREENE HOUSE EFFECT: Even if Kevin McCarthy wanted to punish Marjorie Taylor Greene for her hallway antics last week, could he?. McCarthy (R-Calif.) no longer can deploy his most powerful weapon: removing her from her two committees. Democrats already used it for him, stripping the Georgia Republican provocateur from her committee assignments earlier this year.