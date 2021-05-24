newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tampa, FL

Civil rights leaders concerned Citizen Review Board will be vetoed

By Rebecca Petit
Posted by 
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15mTn4_0a9oD26b00

The fight over who has legislative control over Tampa's Citizen Review Board is taking center stage.

“The change is here the change is now, we’re demanding and asking for change with the Citizen Review Board,” said Yvette Lewis, Hillsborough County NAACP President.

Tampa civil rights groups are applauding the City Council vote to overhaul the Citizen Review Board. Last week council members passed an ordinance to give themselves control over seven appointments to the 11-member volunteer advisory board.

The move comes after a year of discussions to revamp the CRB following the murder of George Floyd, which sparked protests calling for transparency within the Tampa Police Department.

“The truth is the mayor has not done anything to address the concerns of the people who were protesting in the streets. An independent and is simple way to hold TPD accountable,” said Bernice Lauredan with Tampa Dream Defenders.

Tampa civil rights groups believe a review board not controlled by the mayor, will allow more accountability and trust.

“The Tampa Police department and police in general reputation have been stained. In order for us to remove that stain we have to bring in the voices of the community that can speak truth to power,” said Connie Burton, with Tampa for Justice.

They worry Mayor Jane Castor will veto the decision.

ABC Action News caught up with the mayor. She said council members have discussed giving the CRB subpoena power and its own lawyer, which she opposes.

“To have subpoena power you’re giving civilians the ability to subpoena any other resident in the city to subpoena their private videos to subpoena all of those things,” Mayor Jane Castor said.

Meanwhile, the mayor and Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan announced a list of reforms that will go into effect, including a citizen interview panel for prospective officers and a complaint filing and tracking system.

On June 17, the ordinance will go back for a second reading then will be voted on by the city council.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
573K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsborough County, FL
Government
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
County
Hillsborough County, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Dugan
Person
George Floyd
Person
Yvette Lewis
Person
Jane Castor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa City Council#Civil Rights Leaders#Council Members#Board Members#County Council#The Citizen Review Board#Crb#Tampa Dream Defenders#Abc Action News#The City Council#Tampa For Justice#Hillsborough County Naacp#Advisory Board#Rights Groups#Legislative Control#Transparency#Protests#Calling#Subpoena Power#Prospective Officers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Florida StateFlorida Times-Union

Florida education commissioner says he fired Amy Donofrio; now her legal team's responding

A Duval County teacher who hung a Black Lives Matter flag in her classroom says she heard she was fired through a YouTube video. On Monday, Amy Donofrio's legal team released a statement criticizing a recent guest speaking engagement from Florida Department of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran at Hillsdale College, a private conservative school in Michigan. Corcoran used Donofrio as an example while speaking about critical race theory and curriculum oversight and announced that he had her fired.
Florida StateFort Worth Star-Telegram

Florida lawmakers consider gambling pact with Seminole Tribe

The Florida Legislature opened a special session on Monday to consider an agreement signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis with the Seminole Tribe that could legalize sports gambling and bring the state billions of dollars in revenue. The session opened little more than two weeks after the Legislature's annual 60-day...
Florida StateWCTV

Leon County hosts virtual Emancipation Day panel and performances

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In 2020, Leon County was the first municipality in the state of Florida to officially declare May 20 Florida’s Emancipation Day, a county-wide holiday. The County is partnering with Village Square and the Tallahassee Museum to host a Created Equal event, centered on Emancipation Day. Royle...
Florida Stategrowthspotter.com

South Florida charter school eyes site near ChampionsGate for new K-8 campus

With a new school charter approved for Osceola County, Miami-based AcadeMir Schools is “scrambling” to find a suitable location, their contractor said. Representatives from F.P. Dino met recently with county planners to discuss a potential K-8 school site on 10 acres at the intersection of Goodman Road and Bella Citta Boulevard, just north of ChampionsGate.
Hillsborough County, FLusf.edu

Judge Will Decide Plan For Hillsborough Tax Refunds

Hillsborough County began collecting a voter-approved penny tax for transportation in 2019, but it never spent the money as a legal fight on the tax’s validity played out all the way to the Florida Supreme Court. Judges there ruled that the way the amendment distributed the tax was unconstitutional. And...
Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Expanded summer school awaits Florida students who struggled

The school year is entering its final weeks, with children taking their last round of tests to determine whether they’ve fallen behind because of the pandemic. Educators already have some ideas of where their students stand, having collected plenty of assessment data all year long. They’re hoping those who have experienced the greatest learning disruptions will head to summer school. Read on for that story and more Florida education news.
Hillsborough County, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Hillsborough County Extends Local State Of Emergency

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL. – Hillsborough County’s state of local emergency enacted in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic is extended for another seven-day period. Hillsborough County Administrator Bonnie Wise today signed an extension of the declaration under authority authorized by the County’s Emergency Management Ordinance and the Board of County...
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Hillsborough’s budget preview: No new deputies or fire stations

TAMPA — Hillsborough County is going to scrimp on planned public safety expansions in the coming year, according to its early budget forecasts. Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister is forgoing plans to hire 59 new deputies for the second consecutive year, and the county won’t be building new fire stations in 2022 despite a backlog of approximately two dozen needed stations highlighted in a fire rescue master plan.
Saint Petersburg, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Coronavirus in Tampa Bay schools: a weekly update

After holding steady for months even as adults were being vaccinated, coronavirus case counts in Tampa Bay area schools are finally dropping precipitously. From a high point of more than 1,000 earlier in the year, this past week will likely show a total below 300, even after Friday’s cases from Pinellas County are counted next week.
Sarasota, FLusf.edu

Red Tide Found In Tampa Bay, Sarasota

Red tide is being found in low concentrations off the coasts of Hillsborough, Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported Friday that the red tide organism Karenia brevis was observed at very low concentrations in Pinellas County, very low and medium concentrations offshore of Hillsborough County, and background to low concentrations in both Manatee and Sarasota counties.
Tampa, FLfox13news.com

Possible fix for Tampa's 'malfunction junction' in the works

TAMPA, Fla. - It is known as malfunction junction, the downtown Tampa interchange where I-4 meets I-275. Transportation officials have been working for years on a fix for the dangerous and congested area and it could happen sooner than expected. A local vote Wednesday means the daily brake lights and...