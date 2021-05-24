Early morning fire damages popular Jensen Beach seafood restaurant

Damage from the fire was mostly outside the restaurant, officials said. Photo by Martin County Sheriff’s Office

An early morning fire on May 24 at Mulligan’s Beach House Bar and Grill in Jensen Beach caused significant damage to the exterior of the building. Damage to the inside of the restaurant was minimal and it reopened for business later that day.

Emergency personnel received a call at 03:46 a.m. that there was a fire at the restaurant, which is located at 2019 NE Jensen Beach Blvd., said Martin County Public Information Officer Bethany Alex. No one was injured and the cause of the fire remains under investigation by the state fire marshal, Alex said.

The fire was primarily located in the tiki bar umbrella area outside, with some damage reaching the exterior of the building, she said.