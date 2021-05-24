newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jensen Beach, FL

Early morning fire damages popular Jensen Beach seafood restaurant

Posted by 
Knowhere Treasure Coast
Knowhere Treasure Coast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02vSzw_0a9oCg1f00

Damage from the fire was mostly outside the restaurant, officials said. Photo by Martin County Sheriff’s Office

An early morning fire on May 24 at Mulligan’s Beach House Bar and Grill in Jensen Beach caused significant damage to the exterior of the building. Damage to the inside of the restaurant was minimal and it reopened for business later that day.

Emergency personnel received a call at 03:46 a.m. that there was a fire at the restaurant, which is located at 2019 NE Jensen Beach Blvd., said Martin County Public Information Officer Bethany Alex. No one was injured and the cause of the fire remains under investigation by the state fire marshal, Alex said.

The fire was primarily located in the tiki bar umbrella area outside, with some damage reaching the exterior of the building, she said.


Get our free newsletter delivered every morning with straight facts on the top stories shaping the Treasure Coast.
View All 9 Commentsarrow_down
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Knowhere Treasure Coast

Port Saint Lucie, FL
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Our local Knowhere newsroom publishes the Treasure Coast Brief, a free daily email that helps you get informed in five minutes each morning. The TC Brief covers water quality, weather, development, traffic, government, schools and much more across Indian River, St. Lucie, and Martin counties. We also highlight inspiring community leaders, upcoming events, and opportunities to get involved with local organizations. You can visit KnowhereNews.com/TC to learn more about our newsroom and see a breaking news timeline. Please reach out to us if you have any thoughts on how we can better serve your community!

 https://Knowherenews.com/TC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Martin County, FL
Local
Florida Restaurants
Jensen Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Jensen Beach, FL
Restaurants
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Jensen Beach, FL
Accidents
Martin County, FL
Food & Drinks
Jensen Beach, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
Jensen Beach, FL
Food & Drinks
Martin County, FL
Restaurants
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Martin County, FL
Accidents
Martin County, FL
Crime & Safety
Martin County, FL
Lifestyle
City
Jensen Beach, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seafood Restaurant#Fire Marshal#Beach Blvd#Food Drink#Accident#Early Morning#Bethany#Martin County Sheriff#Mulligan#Treasure Coast#Photo#Under Investigation#Emergency Personnel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Accidents
Related
Fellsmere, FLPosted by
Knowhere Treasure Coast

'Tree Frog' wildfire 100% contained in Fellsmere, officials urge caution

Firefighters tackled the wildfire over the weekend. Photo by Fellsmere Police Department. Firefighters from multiple agencies brought the 1,150-acre “Tree Frog” wildfire in northwestern Indian River County into full containment as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 25. But Florida Forest Service officials are asking everyone on the Treasure Coast to refrain from outdoor burning during the coming days.
Port Saint Lucie, FLPosted by
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Construction begins on regional child advocacy center in Port St. Lucie

Debbie Butler (holding Gus the Gator) and members of her sponsorship team began demolition last week. Photo by MaryAnn Ketcham. Construction has begun on a 9,000-square-foot child advocacy center in Port St. Lucie that will function as a centralized location for agencies that serve abused and neglected children in Florida’s 19th Circuit Court District, which includes Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee counties.
Vero Beach, FLPosted by
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Woman charged in 'sex spa' prostitution case accepts plea deal

One of two women charged with operating houses of prostitution at Treasure Coast day spas has pleaded no contest. Photo by Getty Images. Liyan Zhang, who was charged with racketeering and operating a house of prostitution related to a 2018 sting operation involving 10 Florida day spas, including one in Martin County and two in Indian River County, has pleaded no contest to one lesser charge of engaging in prostitution.
Stuart, FLPosted by
Knowhere Treasure Coast

Stuart commissioners approve Costco development site on first reading

Residents are not happy with plans to construct a Costco box store and apartment complex in Stuart. Photo by COS. Despite opposition from dozens of residents during an 8-hour meeting on May 24, the Stuart City Commission approved the first reading of an ordinance that paves the way for a development to include a Costco wholesale box store and nearly 400 apartments on Kanner Highway, south of Martin County High School.
Port Saint Lucie, FLPosted by
Knowhere Treasure Coast

One dead, another seriously injured in crash at Walton Road and Indian River Drive

Rescue workers attend to the drivers of two vehicles that plunged into the Indian River Lagoon in Port. St. Lucie. Photo by SLC Fire District. One woman woman died and another was seriously injured May 15 after a three-vehicle collision at the intersection of Walton Road and Indian River Drive in Port St. Lucie that sent two of the vehicles down a 30-foot embankment and into the Indian River Lagoon.