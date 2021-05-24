newsbreak-logo
Kate Middleton Channeled Princess Diana In A Royal Blue Suit

By Eliza Huber
Refinery29
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrincess Diana’s style throughout the ‘80s and ‘90s will always be in fashion — and Kate Middleton knows it. On Monday, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a royal blue suit that bore a striking resemblance to one worn by her late mother-in-law 30 years prior. During a trip to Edinburgh,...

CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Prince William said this 'hilarious' thing about Prince Harry during his wedding speech, source says

There’s one moment Claire Jones vividly remembers from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s royal wedding – and it had nothing to do with the bride. Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot on April 29, 2011. According to History.com, some 1,900 guests attended the ceremony, while another 1 million spectators lined the streets of London. An estimated 2 billion people worldwide watched the televised wedding.
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

The Duchess of Cambridge wows in red as she leaves special copy of new Hold Still outside Kensington Palace

The Duchess of Cambridge was out and about in the sunshine on Friday morning (7 May) for a special errand on the day her Hold Still photography book was released. In a series of short video clips and images shared on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's official Instagram account, we see Kate leaving a copy of her new book tucked away in a hiding spot outside of Kensington Palace. The duchess looks as elegant as ever, wearing a tailored red coat with her hair styled in her signature wavy blow-dry.
TennisSheKnows

Prince William & Kate Middleton Seem Eager to Prove Prince Harry Wrong About Royal Duty

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s recent royal tour of Scotland, concluding today, has been not only a roaring success with locals, but — as indicated by their Instagram page — the single greatest time of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s lives. All week, we’ve been peppered with charming, semi-candid anecdotes about (and footage of) the couple: Kate’s failed DJ attempt, William’s flirty nursing home moment, and the couple reuniting on the campus where they met all come to mind, and that’s not even counting the little boy who asked Kate if she was “a prince,” Kate and William “land-yachting,” or this morning’s gung-ho tennis tournament. It might be easy to blame the media, long-starved for a royal tour and a mask-less one at that, for fawning over the couple in sheer delight at seeing them out and about again, but much of this coverage comes from the Cambridges’ own social media accounts. In the wake of how Prince Harry has described his experience as a royal — “a mix between The Truman Show and being in a zoo,” per his recent appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast — William and Kate seem particularly eager to prove that not all royals feel that way about fulfilling their duties.
Petsgoodhousekeeping.com

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Their Three Kids and Puppy Were Seen Taking a Helicopter at Kensington Palace

A rare look at Kate Middleton and Prince William's life off-duty with their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis emerged over the weekend when Instagram user Elle Kay spotted the family boarding a helicopter on the Kensington Palace grounds Friday. She filmed the excursion, writing, “Stroll through the park led to a lucky sighting of Prince William & Kate, 3 lil ones, & a 🐶! (Friday, 7 May, 2021).”
Beauty & Fashiontownandcountrymag.com

Kate Middleton and Prince William Went Out in Matching Navy Outfits Because Why Not

Kate Middleton and Prince William went out for a joint event today at The Way Youth Zone in Wolverhampton, and they continued a longtime practice of theirs: couple dressing. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wore matching navy outfits to the event. William was in a dark sweater, light blue collared top, navy blazer, and trousers. Kate wore a white collared top, polka dot blue blouse, a long navy Catherine Walker coat, and trousers with heels.
Mental Healthcompsmag.com

Watch the video of Kate Middleton and Prince William’s mental health minute

This radio segment finishes out the Duke and Duchess’s slew of activities for Mental Health Awareness week. Yesterday, the pair visited three organizations in Wolverhampton, all of which support mental wellbeing in various ways. The royals engaged with young people aided by the groups and got to have some fun, playing ping pong and interacting with support animals. Beckham also encouraged citizens in “Taking time to reflect through the most challenging of years.” Annie Goldsmith.
Beauty & FashionTelegraph

Princess Charlotte’s birthday photo: how her £59 dress follows a longstanding royal style tradition

Since Princess Charlotte was just a few months old, traditional floral dresses have become something of a style signature - whether she was in the garden with her parents, visiting her newborn brother in hospital, perched on her great-grandmother's knee or attending her first Trooping the Colour, a smocked frock in a sweet Liberty pattern was synonymous with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s daughter.
GardeningHello Magazine

Houseplants that get the royal seal of approval

With 6.5million hashtags, it is safe to say that houseplants are a pretty big deal right now, and even the royals are fans! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have showcased beautiful greenery inside of their homes during virtual appearances, and SaveOnEnergy have noticed that palm and fig plants are among the favourites!
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
FootwearNews

Kate Middleton’s Chunky Sweater, Skinny Jeans & Combat Boots Are Not Your Typical Beach Attire

Kate Middleton and Prince William took to the beaches of Scotland this morning for a new and fun activity in not-so-typical beach attire. The royal couple tried their hands at land yachting — also known as land sailing in the United States — on the beach of St. Andrews, Scotland today. To brace for windy weather, the Duchess of Cambridge bundled up in a knit pink sweater and a puffed navy jacket; her outfit also included a camouflage ball cap and her go-to skinny jeans.
CelebritiesAshe County's Newspaper

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoy date night in the town where they first met!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a date night at a local restaurant in the town where they first met at university. Prince William and his wife Catherine – who was previously known as Kate Middleton – returned to the Scottish town of St. Andrews this week, where they first met two decades ago when they both attended the University of St. Andrews, and marked the special occasion by visiting a restaurant called Frogans for a romantic date night.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kate Middleton and Prince William's student home where they fell in love

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met while they were both studying at the University of St Andrews in Scotland, but their friendship developed into romance while they were living together in their second year. After moving out of halls of residence St. Salvatore’s Hall, known as Sallies, Prince William...
Celebritiespurewow.com

Here’s What Kate Middleton & Prince William’s Abandoned @KensingtonRoyal Instagram Account Looks Like Now

Kate Middleton and Prince William may have a new Instagram handle, but we still have questions about the old one. Earlier this month, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced that they have officially launched a joint YouTube channel. The couple shared the news in a video collage on IG. “Better late than never—we're now on @YouTube Link in bio,” the duo captioned the post.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Prince William and Kate Middleton's Children Miss Their Great-Grandfather, Prince Philip

Everyone in the royal family is mourning the loss of the Duke of Edinburgh. In a thank you note sent to well-wishers who shared their condolences after Prince Philip's death this spring, Prince William and Kate Middleton said that the late royal is missed by everyone in their family, including their their three children Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.