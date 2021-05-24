EXCLUSIVE: Fuming ex-lover of The Block's accused 'international conwoman' slams her claims she's the victim - as MORE WhatsApp messages emerge of her 'scams'

An ex-lover has slammed The Block's accused international conwoman for making herself out to be a victim in an extraordinary video.

Emese Fajk, the self-described cyber-security expert who almost bought the winning house on Nine's TV show, released a clip defending herself at the weekend.

Ms Fajk claimed she was 'just a 29-year-old girl .... suffering in silence' after Daily Mail Australia published a series of exclusive articles detailing her alleged pattern of fraud.

In the video, the mysterious Hungarian woman denied 'fleeing' Australia for the remote, Portuguese-speaking island of Madeira in the North Atlantic Ocean. She failed to explain why she has adopted the alias Abigél Fuchs and lashed media coverage of her new hair extensions.

Steve Silva, who claims to have had a brief relationship with Ms Fajk this year, said she was missing the point: the growing number of claims that she has conned people and businesses across Australia, Europe and the Americas.

'The elephant in the room is about how many times she has given fake documents to people all over the world,' Mr Silva alleged.

Steve Silva, also known as Selva, says he is a former lover of Emese Fajk - who picked up her belongings in Australia and moved to Madeira, a paradise island off the coast of Portugal, in February. She denies having 'fled' Australia

'Ask her to talk about that. Why isn't she talking about that?'

Since Ms Fajk's failed purchase of Jimmy and Tam's Palm Springs-style home spectacularly fell over last December, claims have emerged of Ms Fajk sending the Nine Network, a recent 'landlord' in Madeira, a Hungarian graphic designer, a British man with the same occupation and a Costa Rica hotel faked 'proof of payment' slips.

The Block's executive producer Julian Cress last year received emails from Ms Fajk showing she had paid more than $4million for Jimmy and Tam's Palm Springs-style Brighton home. However, the funds never arrived.

Similar allegations have been leveled by a British graphic designer, who said he was owed 50,000GDP and received an allegedly faked Coutts Bank slip. Ms Fajk labelled this claim 'false and vexatious'.

A Hungarian former acquaintance of Ms Fajk's was allegedly sent a doctored screenshot of an ANZ wire transfer of about 600Euro.

And last month, the Mail revealed Ms Fajk had been accused of sending a Madeira landlord a doctored ANZ Bank receipt showing she had paid her rent. However, the landlord claimed the money did not arrive and the docket also showed the wrong year.

'The recent payment she made to her landlord in 2021, when the screenshot said 2020 - why isn't she talking about that?' Mr Silva, also known as Selva, fumed on Monday.

Ms Fajk has never responded to questions about either the Hungarian or Madeira alleged incidents - and now yet another alleged incident can now be revealed.

So much for that: 'Cyber security expert' Emese Fajk placed the winning $4.2million bid on Jimmy and Tam's Block house... but it never arrived

Ms Fajk sent Channel Nine this document last December showing she had transferred more than $4million to Property Exchange Australia

Above is the ANZ Bank screenshot Emese Fajk sent to her landlord in Madeira, Portugal, recently, as proof of payment for the apartment she is living in

Fresh claims have emerged that Ms Fajk never paid the bill for a three day stay at a Costa Rica resort in February 2019.

A source said Ms Fajk stayed at the Mavi Surf hotel in Dominical de Osa, on the Central American nation's Pacific Coast, with her American then-boyfriend.

'She tried to pay with her credit card but the transaction was declined, so she proposed to pay with PayPal,' alleged the source, who requested anonymity out of fear of retribution.

'She made a PayPal "e-cheque" which is like giving a cheque ... you only know if it is "covered" in a few days.' But the money never arrived, the source claimed.

Ms Fajk sent a hotel in Costa Rica this screenshot as 'proof' she had paid for her hotel rooms, but Daily Mail Australia has been told the money never arrived

Messages supplied to Daily Mail Australia show the hotel received several paragraphs of explanation from Ms Fajk (in white) about her predicament

'EX' RESPONDS TO 'JAIL' ATTACK

In her video, Ms Fajk took aim at Mr Silva for serving a six week jail sentence in Singapore in 2012.

Mr Silva was found to have made a false statement about having lost his passport.

Mr Silva confirmed Ms Fajk's claim was true but said 'I did my time and now I'm a much better person than where I was in 2012.

'At least I have the guts to accept what I have done. What has she accepted?'

Messages obtained by Daily Mail Australia show the hotel chased Ms Fajk via WhatsApp for weeks, allegedly sending the hotel a screenshot showing she had made a further payment.

However, the money allegedly failed to arrive and that Ms Fajk's excuses mounted.

'I'm travelling and that makes it harder to deal with anything,' she said in a text almost a month after leaving the hotel.

'I called my bank last night and was told my financial advisor will call... on Monday, because of the time difference everything gets delayed. I'm in the US, my bank is in London and it takes 1 day to get an answer for anything'.

Documents show the hotel eventually took legal action over the outstanding sum of about $498USD in a New York court, under small claims provisions.

Ms Fajk has pledged to continue to sharing her side of the story on a social media account.

She denies that Mr Silva was her 'boyfriend' and claims he had 'pressured' her. Mr Silva rejects this.

Mr Silva has offered to sit down with her in a public place and ask her questions at a 'social media conference'.

'She seems to be living in an imaginary world, playing victim,' he said.

What Emese Fajk's said in her latest video defence

On failed Block house purchase:

'Let's talk about the seemingly-invisible elephant in the room: the house.

'The bottom line is that I got the details far too late. Someone left things to the last minute and there was no way to make the settlement happen on time.

'How can anyone get anything ready for a settlement of this magnitude in just one business day? That's how much I had.

'Throughout the purchase process, I was never in direct contact with Channel Nine or the Melbourne based law firm who handled the process.'

'All communication was through my conveyancer ... After settlement fell through, people questioned why I just don't settle.

'Unfortunately the process in Victoria does not make this possible. Also my conveyancer .... did not ever help dealing with the aftermath.

'My fault in all this was I did not know the purchase process and did not spot mistakes or know what information was missing.'

Part of the coastline of Madeira - a chain of islands in the North Atlantic - which Fajk is now calling home

Good place to escape to: The archipelago of Madeira (lower right, in green circle) is off the coast of Portugal and the north-western tip of Africa - far away from Australia

On her departure from Australia

'The reality of this situation is I did not flee Australia. I did not need to flee and I only left at the end of February.

'I needed some time in a familiar place with the people I love who have supported me from day one.'

'I was never subject to any such proceedings (criminal investigations or legal action).

On the Australian media:

'The way the Australian press and media have been treating me feels more like a personal vendetta rather than objective reporting.

'(Reporters) seemingly have no better stories to cover than a 29-year-old girl trying to move on with her life after being dragged by them in a completely one-sided smear campaign.'