UPDATE: Title changed for better accuracy. After Tesla made an OTA (over-the-air) update in 2019 to cap the cell voltage of Model S and Model X battery packs, we have been following the stories related to that. The first lawsuit that we heard about came from David Rasmussen. The Chinese government also said it would investigate that, but the first legal implication came from Norway, where Tesla was ordered to pay compensation to its customers. However, there’s a lot more to this story.