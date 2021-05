MLB.com is keeping track of a Stat of the Day for the Mets this season, highlighting a unique, interesting or fun nugget from each game. The Mets' long-time closer, Jeurys Familia went to the A's in a midseason trade in 2018. He re-signed with the Mets that offseason, but never regained a shot at the ninth inning, due in part to his own struggles and in part to the Mets' trade for Edwin Díaz. But with Díaz suffering a back injury in the ninth inning in the series finale vs. the Phillies, Familia struck out Bryce Harper for the final out. It was his first save for the Mets in nearly three years. He's third on the franchise's all-time saves list with 124, trailing only John Franco and Armando Benítez.