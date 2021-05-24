newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

PSL 2021 to feature additional Australian players after tournament’s latest draft

By Kashish Chadha
cricxtasy.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore Australian players have joined the roster for the rescheduled Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 and will be playing for respective franchises when the pandemic-hurt tournament resumes in June. Jack Wildermuth, Jake Weatherald and Tim David have emerged as the latest Australian signings for the PSL 2021 after the competition’s...

www.cricxtasy.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Usman Khawaja
Person
Chris Lynn
Person
Fawad Ahmed
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psl#Islamabad United#Aussie#Australian#Pakistan Super League#Quetta Gladiators#Uae#Bcci#Kkr#Christian#T20 Blast#Isu#Espncricinfo#Ipl#Bbl#Psl Authorities#Tournament#Feature#T20 Leagues#Cricketers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Place
Dubai
Country
South Africa
News Break
Super League
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
News Break
Sports
Related
WorldBirmingham Star

Hockley thanks BCCI for ensuring Australian players' safety

Melbourne [Australia], May 17 (ANI): Cricket Australia's interim CEO Nick Hockley on Monday said that he is grateful to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for ensuring Australian players reach their homes safely and quickly from the Maldives. The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season was suspended...
SportsBBC

England's IPL players unlikely to feature against New Zealand

England's Indian Premier League players are unlikely to take part in next month's Test against New Zealand. Those returning from the postponed IPL, including Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran and Moeen Ali, will not be rushed back after their mandatory 10-day isolation period. That quarantine period expires...
Sports24newshd.tv

Shimron Hetmyer, Johnson Charles to feature in PSL 6 Abu Dhabi-leg

West Indian famed T20 batting duo of Shimron Hetmyer and Johnson Charles were submitted as replacement picks by Multan Sultans in an online session held with the franchise representatives on Tuesday evening. The hard-hitting left-hander Hetmyer will be making his HBL PSL debut while the wicketkeeper-batsman Charles has represented Quetta...
Worldcrickettimes.com

PSL 2021: Shahid Afridi ruled out of the tournament; replacement announced

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi will miss out on playing the upcoming remainder of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 as he has been ruled from the tournament due to a back injury. The Multan Sultans star was training in Karachi for the upcoming fixtures when he observed some pain in...
SportsBirmingham Star

ICC ODI Player Rankings: Mehidy Hasan rises to number two

Dubai [UAE], May 26 (ANI): Bangladesh off-spinner Mehidy Hasan has become only the third bowler from his country to be ranked among the top two of the ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings after a fine showing in the first two matches of their ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League series against Sri Lanka with the ball. Mehidy has advanced three places to reach the second position after returning figures of four for 30 and three for 28 bowling with the new ball, as per the latest weekly update issued by ICC. All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan had grabbed the number one position in 2009 for the first time while left-arm spinner Abdur Razzak is the other Bangladesh bowler to have been in the top two, reaching the second position in 2010. Left-arm fast bowler Mustafizur Rehman is another one from Bangladesh to move up the list, his hauls of three for 34 and three for 16 lifting him eight places to ninth position. Rahim's best position has been fifth, which he had attained in December 2018. Mushfiqur Rahim, player of the match in both ODIs, has moved up four places to a career-best 14th position after scoring 84 and 125. Mahmudullah has advanced two places to 38th position after his scores of 54 and 41. For Sri Lanka, fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera's haul of three for 44 in the second match has lifted him 11 places to joint-61st along with compatriot PWH de Siva, who too has advanced eight places. Dhananjaya de Silva (up nine places to 83rd) and Lakshan Sandakan (up nine places to 94th) are among the other bowlers to gain in the latest weekly update that also includes performances in the two-match series between the Netherlands and Scotland. Scotland batsman Richard Berrington's knock of 41 in the first match of the series played in Rotterdam has lifted him two places to joint-72nd while the Netherlands' opener Max O'Dowd's 102-ball 82 in the same match sees him progress 11 places to 150th. Scotland's new-ball bowler Alasdair Evans has moved up 10 places to 89th after his five-wicket haul in the second match helped his team draw the series 1-1. (ANI)
FIFAPosted by
SVG

FIFA 21's Latest Addition Is Earning Fans' Respect

For a while, things kept getting worse for EA Sports and "FIFA 21." Not only was the company involved in a class-action lawsuit over a purported effort to increase loot box sales, but more recently there was a "FIFA" scandal involving company employees under investigation for selling the game's FUT cards directly to consumers. Although the publisher's reputation may have recently taken a hit, the latest addition to the popular soccer game is earning a lot of respect from fans.
Sportsommcomnews.com

Decision On IPL’s Remaining Games On May 29, UAE Likely To Host

New Delhi: Indian cricket board will take a decision on holding remaining Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 matches at special general meeting on May 29, in which entire domestic cricket schedule for 2021-22 will be discussed. “As of now, nothing has been finalised (regarding IPL),” a top BCCI office-bearer told...
Sportscricfit.com

Jaydev Unadkat ‘Too Old’ To Play For India, Reveals Saurashtra Coach Karsan Ghavri

Saurashtra coach Karsan Ghavri said left-am pacer Jaydev Unadkat might not be considered for India selection again as he is too old. The team is currently flooded with youngsters with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli being the only two senior players playing all the formats. Ghavri said that this was almost an official statement on Unadkat by the BCCI official.
Sports24newshd.tv

PSL visas issued to South African players, match officials from India

In the latest development, Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 players, sports staff, broadcasters and officials have received their visas as 26 people from South Africa and 25 from India are on their way to Abu Dhabi, reported 24NewsHD TV channel on Wednesday. Reportedly, visas were issued to all 27 players...
Worldthekashmirimages.com

Be matured and make comeback for Pakistan: Akhtar’s advice for Amir

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Karachi: Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has urged Muhammad Amir to show “maturity” in sorting out his differences with national team management and make a comeback in near future. Amir had announced his retirement from...
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

England players unavailable for rescheduled IPL 2021: Giles

London [UK], May 27 (ANI): Ashley Giles, the managing director of England men's team, has said that the England and Wales Cricket (ECB) are not planning to change their schedule for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The suspended 14th edition of the IPL is likely to be played in...
Sportscricfit.com

Virat Kohli To Babar Azam To Eoin Morgan: Highest Paid International Captains

England skipper Joe Root has pipped Virat Kohli to become the highest-paid skipper of the 2020-21 season. Virat, who is one of the highest-paid cricketers in the world is the only Indian sportsperson who featured in the Forbes list in 2020. Kohli acquired the 66th spot with a reported earning of nearly 196 crores. The captain of Team India, Kohli is one of the players with a Grade A+ contract and draws a salary of Rs 7 crore per year. However, Root earns more than him. In this article, we look at the highest-paid international captains.