A Private Wine Cave Is Built Into a Limestone Hillside in Texas
Clayton Korte transforms an unearthed cavern into a subterranean wine cellar and lounge that nearly disappears into its surroundings. At the eastern edge of Texas Hill Country, a private retreat known as the Hill Country Wine Cave is embedded into the face of a rocky hillside. Austin- and San Antonio–based firm Clayton Korte carefully designed the 1,405-square-foot subterranean cellar and lounge, utilizing lush vegetation and large boulders collected on-site to further conceal the main entry.www.dwell.com