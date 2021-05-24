newsbreak-logo
Texas State

A Private Wine Cave Is Built Into a Limestone Hillside in Texas

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClayton Korte transforms an unearthed cavern into a subterranean wine cellar and lounge that nearly disappears into its surroundings. At the eastern edge of Texas Hill Country, a private retreat known as the Hill Country Wine Cave is embedded into the face of a rocky hillside. Austin- and San Antonio–based firm Clayton Korte carefully designed the 1,405-square-foot subterranean cellar and lounge, utilizing lush vegetation and large boulders collected on-site to further conceal the main entry.

