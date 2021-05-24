newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Memorial Day Is the Last Day to Ask Costco for Your $50 Off Code

By Toni Sutton
slickdeals.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust in time to stock up on grills, food, drinks and pool floats for Memorial Day, Costco is currently offering select members $50 off when they make a $500 purchase at Costco.com until May 31st. If selected for the promotion, you will receive an email with the subject line: “Exclusive Code: Get $50 OFF an Order of $500 or More on Costco.com.”

slickdeals.net
View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coupon Code#Memorial Day#Promo Code#Discount Code#Shopping Online#Costco Com#Ukic#Costco Gold Star#Everbilt#Yeti Roadie#Costco Marketing Emails#Exclusive Code#Checkout#Merchandise#Sale#Online Pharmacy Products#Slickdeals Members#Browse Items#Select Members#Groceries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Costco
Related
RetailPosted by
EatThis

This Is The Cheapest Item At Costco Right Now

There are usually cheap finds on each Costco warehouse trip—whether there's a big sale going on or if a product is just inexpensive as it is. You can even find some items for under $10! But those aren't the cheapest items Costco has in stock…and the real winner is under $2.
RetailPosted by
EatThis

5 Changes Costco Is Making Right Now

Walk into any Costco warehouse and you'll be greeted by familiar stacks of bulk grocery items, various bakery items, shoes and clothes, the food court, and more. But there are a few other new things you'll notice during your next trip to Costco, and these changes may alter the way you shop.
Shoppingmilestomemories.com

Amazon, Save $5 When You Buy 2 Home and Kitchen Items

Amazon, Save $5 When You Buy 2 Home and Kitchen Items. Amazon has a new promotion for select items that are sold directly by Amazon itself. You can get a $5 discount if you buy at least two of these eligible products which fall mostly under the Home and Kitchen categories. Let’s see the details.
ShoppingBHG

The 26 Best Walmart Memorial Day Deals You Can Already Shop

Summer shopping is kicking off a little earlier this year thanks to Walmart's Memorial Day sale. From now until May 31, there are major deals on cleaning and home essentials, furniture, kitchen appliances, outdoor furniture, and grills. We recommend taking advantage of the sale before the long weekend, so you can focus on enjoying any lake days or barbecue dinners you have planned.
Pet Serviceskentlive.news

Aldi is selling a mini hanging egg chair for cats

Shoppers went crazy for Aldi's hanging egg chair earlier this year. The cult garden buy sold out within minutes and proved to be so popular that fans even crashed the site to try and get hold of one. Up to 80,000 people joined a virtual queue on Aldi's site to...
ShoppingMLive.com

Walmart’s huge Memorial Day Sale offers big savings

Walmart’s Memorial Day sale is already underway, offering savings across a wide variety of departments. From toys and electronics, to beauty, patio, and home improvement, this big savings event has great deals on all your start-of-summer needs. Intex Kool Splash Inflatable Pool Water Slide Play Center with Sprayer, Red (from...
ShoppingPalm Beach Interactive

The Home Depot Memorial Day sale is happening now—and we found all the best deals

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. ), more and more retailers are unleashing big-time sales, allowing you your pick of discounts. When it comes to home renovation and appliances, however, there's one promotion that stands out from the pack: The Home Depot Memorial Day sale.
Shoppinggearjunkie.com

Score Up to 30% Off During REI’s Memorial Day Sale

REI’s Anniversary Sale spans the 11 days leading up to Memorial Day. It is the biggest sale of the year!. Experience discounts on hundreds of incredible outdoor products. We’ve handpicked some of the best gear and deals for you. The sale runs from May 21 to 31, but the best gear sells out quickly, so we suggest you shop early.
Shoppingslickdeals.net

Select Blinds 40% + 10% off site wide Memorial Day sale

If you need some blinds/window coverings, this sale (40% + 10% off, or 46% off total) is pretty much the best deal they offer (they ALWAYS have some sale going.) I ordered one from these guys a few weeks ago as sort of a trial (at 40% off.) It was pretty much exactly what I hoped it would be so I'll probably grab a few more during this sale.
Shoppingslickdeals.net

Rocketbook Bundles: Wave Executive w/ Pen Station, Flip w/ Bonus 4-Pack Pens

Electronics.Woot has Select Rocketbook Bundles on sale below with prices starting from $24.99. Slickdeals Cashback is available for this store (PC extension required, before checkout). Shipping is free with Amazon Prime, otherwise shipping is $6. Rocketbook Flip Smart Reusable Notepad Bundle with Bonus 4-Pack Pens, Letter (Your Choice) $24.99. Rocketbook...
Shoppingforthemommas.com

Walmart: Tide to Go Wipes ONLY $1.44 Each Thru 5/29

FTM may earn a small commission via affiliate links in this post. Read our full disclosure policy here. Walmart: Tide to Go Wipes ONLY $1.44 Each Thru 5/29. Great offer on Tide to Go Wipes at Walmart. Thru 5/29, Tide To Go Instant Stain Removing Wipes, 10 Count Wipes is...
RetailPosted by
BobVila

5 Secrets to Know Before Shopping at Costco

Costco has a reputation for unbeatable prices. They operate on slim profit margins, marking up products no more than 14 or 15 percent above cost. For new members, however, visiting Costco’s warehouses can be pretty overwhelming. You can buy almost anything at Costco, but how do you know where to start? Read on for employees’ secrets about how you can get high-quality products at the lowest possible prices.
ShoppingEsquire

The Best Running Shoe Sales for Memorial Day 2021

Here’s a case for Memorial Day resolutions instead of New Year’s—it’s warmer outside, and there are sales on some of the best workout gear available. Whether you wanted to sign up for a race, reach a PR, or start adding running to your daily routine, there’s no time like the present. Plus, thanks to these sales, you can stock up on some of the most popular running shoes from brands like Brooks, Nike, and Saucony for up to —and sometimes over—50% off!
ShoppingTimes Union

Shopportunist: Top Memorial Day sales

Planning to relax and cook out this Memorial Day weekend? You may also want to carve out some time to shop, because retailers looking to lure you away from those kick-off-to-summer celebrations are hosting some seriously tempting sales events. This weekend is a time to honor those members of our...
RetailPosted by
EatThis

5 Items Disappearing From Costco Right Now

There are nearly 4,000 items at any given Costco store, so it may understandably be hard to find everything on your shopping list. Though lots of products are finally coming back to warehouses, others are currently disappearing. Whether it's the change of another season or rising demand, the items on...
Beauty & Fashionoprahdaily.com

Memorial Day Sales You Won't Want to Miss

It’s Memorial Day and you know what that means—time to get your sale on! Kick off summer with some bargain shopping, whether you’d like to spruce up the backyard (inflatable pools, anyone?), refresh your living space (who doesn't need a new candle?), or energize your warm weather wardrobe (expect major deals on cute summer dresses). If you’re moving or redecorating, there are plenty of steals to be found on mattresses, furniture, appliances, bedding, home décor, and more. For those of us excited to break free from loungewear, peruse the sales for your new reemergence look (hint: it’s a great excuse to try a trend). And don’t forget the dads and new grads in your life, too–electronics, luggage, accessories, and other giftables are discounted just in time for Father’s Day and graduation celebrations. We’ve highlighted the best Memorial Day sales below, so go ahead and load up your cart.
Shoppingslickdeals.net

MuscleFeast Memorial Day Sale - Up to 20% off

MuscleFeast [musclefeast.com] is having Memorial Day sale that ends on 5/31 @ 11:59PM. Discounts are sitewide, so don't miss out on this opportunity to save on all your favorite supplements!. 10% off $75 - PROMO CODE: MD10. 15% off 150 - PROMO CODE: MD15. 20% off 200 - PROMO CODE:...