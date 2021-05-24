Special Weather Statement issued for Terrell by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-24 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Terrell SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN PECOS AND NORTH CENTRAL TERRELL COUNTIES UNTIL 630 PM CDT At 548 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northeast of Sanderson, moving north at 25 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Pecos and north central Terrell Counties.alerts.weather.gov