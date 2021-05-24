newsbreak-logo
Austin County, TX

Flash Flood Warning issued for Austin, Colorado, Washington by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 18:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Austin; Colorado; Washington The National Weather Service in League City has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Austin County in southeastern Texas Northwestern Colorado County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Washington County in southeastern Texas * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 657 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 6 and 9 inches of rain have fallen across portions of the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. Law Enforcement in Austin County has reported street flooding and road closures in the warned area. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bellville, Shelby, Industry, New Ulm, Cat Spring and Frelsburg. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-4 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 13:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Cherokee The National Weather Service in Springfield has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Cherokee County in southeastern Kansas Southwestern Jasper County in southwestern Missouri Northwestern Newton County in southwestern Missouri * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 155 PM CDT, Emergency management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported widespread significant flooding with numerous roads flooded in the Joplin area. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Joplin, Carthage, Baxter Springs, Webb City, Carl Junction, Galena, Oronogo and Carterville. This includes the following low water crossings North Main and Murphy Boulevard In Joplin, Route D at Center Creek southeast of Oronogo and Route JJ at Center Creek southeast of Carl Junction. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Flash Flood Warning issued for Kingfisher, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 14:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Kingfisher; Logan FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR KINGFISHER AND LOGAN COUNTIES At 222 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. The Oklahoma Mesonet has recorded 1.26 inches of rainfall at Kingfisher during the past hour. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen over parts of the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly, especially in or near Kingfisher and Guthrie proper. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Guthrie, Kingfisher, Hennessey, Crescent, Okarche, Cashion, Dover, Cedar Valley, Marshall, Mulhall, Cimarron City, Orlando, Loyal, Lovell, Navina, Seward and Omega. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 between mile markers 148 and 165. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-3 INCHES IN 2 HOURS
Flash Flood Warning issued for Barry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 16:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Barry The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Barry County in southwestern Missouri * Until 1015 PM CDT Thursday. * At 414 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Expect fast water rises along Roaring River. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Cassville, Seligman, Exeter, Washburn, Shell Knob, Butterfield, Golden and Emerald Beach. This includes the following low water crossings Highway 39 at Flat Creek near Jenkins, Route U, 8 miles east of Purdy, Route Y at Flat Creek just northeast of Cassville, Highway 39 at Flat Creek south of Jenkins and Route U, 1 Mile east of Butterfield. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Flash Flood Warning issued for Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 17:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ottawa The National Weather Service in Tulsa has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Ottawa County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 516 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Miami... Commerce Fairland... Afton Quapaw... Wyandotte Picher... Narcissa Ottawa... Peoria Cardin... Twin Bridges State Park Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Flood Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 01:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 14:50:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Washington The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flood Warning for Northeastern Osage County in northeastern Oklahoma Washington OK County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 700 AM CDT Friday. * At 651 PM CDT, 1 to 3 inches of rain has fallen across the warned area today. This is causing flooding across portions of the warned area. Light rain will be possible this evening before ending. Some locations that will experience flooding include Bartlesville... Pawhuska Dewey... Barnsdall Copan... Wynona Ochelata... Okesa Osage Hills State Park... Bartlesville Municipal Airport Sunset Lake... Bigheart Hulah... Tallant Nelagoney... Wah Sha She State Park Pershing
Flash Flood Warning issued for McDonald by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 17:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: McDonald The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for McDonald County in southwestern Missouri * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 552 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pineville, Anderson, Noel, Goodman, South West City, Lanagan, Dodge and Cayuga. This includes the following low water crossings Highway 43 at Buffalo Creek west of Anderson, Route DD at The Elk River just north of Noel, Highway 76, 3 miles west of Anderson and Highway 90 at Little Sugar Creek near Jane. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Flash Flood Warning issued for Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 17:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Cherokee FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHEROKEE, SOUTHWESTERN JASPER AND NORTHWESTERN NEWTON COUNTIES At 506 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. While the more significant flash flood threat from earlier has ended, some additional flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Joplin, Carthage, Baxter Springs, Webb City, Carl Junction, Galena, Oronogo and Carterville. This includes the following low water crossings North Main and Murphy Boulevard In Joplin, Route D at Center Creek southeast of Oronogo and Route JJ at Center Creek southeast of Carl Junction. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Flood Advisory issued for Adjuntas, Jayuya, Lares, Utuado by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 15:40:00 Expires: 2021-05-27 17:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Adjuntas; Jayuya; Lares; Utuado The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Adjuntas in Puerto Rico Jayuya in Puerto Rico Lares in Puerto Rico Utuado in Puerto Rico * Until 430 PM AST. * At 240 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Jayuya, Utuado, Lares and Cayuco.
Flood Watch issued for Cleveland, McClain, Pottawatomie, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 18:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Cleveland; McClain; Pottawatomie; Seminole FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT FRIDAY The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Oklahoma and east central Oklahoma, including the following areas, in central Oklahoma, Cleveland, Grady, McClain and Pottawatomie. In east central Oklahoma, Seminole. * Until 1 AM CDT Friday * At least two rounds of heavy rainfall are expected to impact portions of central Oklahoma this afternoon and then again this evening. Some local areas could receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall. Flash flooding will be possible.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 22:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Clay A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN COTTON...NORTHWESTERN CLAY AND NORTHEASTERN WICHITA COUNTIES At 1020 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Burkburnett, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Northern Wichita Falls, Burkburnett, Randlett, Sheppard AFB, Taylor, Charlie and Cashion. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...70MPH
Flash Flood Warning issued for Fulton, Sharp by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 16:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Fulton; Sharp The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Fulton County in north central Arkansas Central Sharp County in north central Arkansas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 430 PM CDT, the public reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Cherokee Village, Ash Flat, Horseshoe Bend, Highland in Sharp County, Hardy, Ballard, Agnos, Kittle, Center, Heart, Sitka, Glencoe and Morriston. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-1.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Flood Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 01:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 14:50:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Washington The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flood Warning for Southeastern Osage County in northeastern Oklahoma Eastern Pawnee County in northeastern Oklahoma Rogers County in northeastern Oklahoma Northeastern Tulsa County in northeastern Oklahoma Southern Washington OK County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 700 AM CDT Friday. * At 733 PM CDT, 1 to 4 inches of rain have fallen across the warned area today causing flooding across portions of the area. There have been numerous reports of flooding in Owasso and Collinsville. This flooding will persist through the overnight hours. Some locations that will experience flooding include Tulsa... Sand Springs Claremore... Owasso Skiatook... Catoosa Collinsville... Verdigris Chelsea... Sperry Oologah... Ramona Foyil... Avant Westport... Talala Vera... Turley Tulsa International Airport
Flood Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 14:50:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Washington The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flood Warning for Southeastern Osage County in northeastern Oklahoma Eastern Pawnee County in northeastern Oklahoma Rogers County in northeastern Oklahoma Northeastern Tulsa County in northeastern Oklahoma Southern Washington OK County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 700 AM CDT Friday. * At 733 PM CDT, 1 to 4 inches of rain have fallen across the warned area today causing flooding across portions of the area. There have been numerous reports of flooding in Owasso and Collinsville. This flooding will persist through the overnight hours. Some locations that will experience flooding include Tulsa... Sand Springs Claremore... Owasso Skiatook... Catoosa Collinsville... Verdigris Chelsea... Sperry Oologah... Ramona Foyil... Avant Westport... Talala Vera... Turley Tulsa International Airport
Flood Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 14:50:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Washington The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flood Warning for Northeastern Osage County in northeastern Oklahoma Washington OK County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 700 AM CDT Friday. * At 651 PM CDT, 1 to 3 inches of rain has fallen across the warned area today. This is causing flooding across portions of the warned area. Light rain will be possible this evening before ending. Some locations that will experience flooding include Bartlesville... Pawhuska Dewey... Barnsdall Copan... Wynona Ochelata... Okesa Osage Hills State Park... Bartlesville Municipal Airport Sunset Lake... Bigheart Hulah... Tallant Nelagoney... Wah Sha She State Park Pershing
Flood Warning issued for Austin, Colorado, Fort Bend, Wharton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 20:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 815 AM CDT. Target Area: Austin; Colorado; Fort Bend; Wharton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas San Bernard River Near East Bernard affecting Wharton, Fort Bend, Austin and Colorado Counties. San Bernard River near Boling affecting Wharton, Fort Bend and Brazoria Counties. For the San Bernard River...including East Bernard, Sweeny, Boling Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the San Bernard River Near East Bernard. * Until Friday evening. * At 7:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 17.4 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CDT Thursday was 17.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 13.7 feet early Tuesday afternoon. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins in the vicinity of the gage with minor roads along the river inundated. Backwater flooding up Britt Branch and Bratcher Slough begins. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.4 feet on 05/20/2015. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun San Bernard River East Bernard 17.0 17.4 Thu 7 pm CDT 16.7 15.8 15.1
Flood Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 01:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 14:50:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Washington The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flood Warning for Southeastern Osage County in northeastern Oklahoma Eastern Pawnee County in northeastern Oklahoma Rogers County in northeastern Oklahoma Northeastern Tulsa County in northeastern Oklahoma Southern Washington OK County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 700 AM CDT Friday. * At 733 PM CDT, 1 to 4 inches of rain have fallen across the warned area today causing flooding across portions of the area. There have been numerous reports of flooding in Owasso and Collinsville. This flooding will persist through the overnight hours. Some locations that will experience flooding include Tulsa... Sand Springs Claremore... Owasso Skiatook... Catoosa Collinsville... Verdigris Chelsea... Sperry Oologah... Ramona Foyil... Avant Westport... Talala Vera... Turley Tulsa International Airport
Flood Watch issued for Grady by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 18:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Grady FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT FRIDAY The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Oklahoma and east central Oklahoma, including the following areas, in central Oklahoma, Cleveland, Grady, McClain and Pottawatomie. In east central Oklahoma, Seminole. * Until 1 AM CDT Friday * At least two rounds of heavy rainfall are expected to impact portions of central Oklahoma this afternoon and then again this evening. Some local areas could receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall. Flash flooding will be possible.
Flood Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-28 01:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 14:50:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Washington The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flood Warning for Northeastern Osage County in northeastern Oklahoma Washington OK County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 700 AM CDT Friday. * At 651 PM CDT, 1 to 3 inches of rain has fallen across the warned area today. This is causing flooding across portions of the warned area. Light rain will be possible this evening before ending. Some locations that will experience flooding include Bartlesville... Pawhuska Dewey... Barnsdall Copan... Wynona Ochelata... Okesa Osage Hills State Park... Bartlesville Municipal Airport Sunset Lake... Bigheart Hulah... Tallant Nelagoney... Wah Sha She State Park Pershing
Severe Weather Statement issued for Cotton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 22:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Cotton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN COTTON...NORTHWESTERN CLAY AND NORTHEASTERN WICHITA COUNTIES At 1020 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Burkburnett, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Northern Wichita Falls, Burkburnett, Randlett, Sheppard AFB, Taylor, Charlie and Cashion. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...70MPH
Flash Flood Warning issued for Osage, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 17:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Osage; Pawnee; Rogers; Tulsa; Washington FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN OSAGE, EASTERN PAWNEE, ROGERS, NORTHEASTERN TULSA AND SOUTHERN WASHINGTON OK COUNTIES At 511 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Numerous reports of flash flooding have been reported in the Owasso and Collinsville areas. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tulsa... Claremore Owasso... Skiatook Catoosa... Collinsville Verdigris... Chelsea Sperry... Oologah Ramona... Foyil Avant... Westport Talala... Vera Turley... Tulsa International Airport Tiawah FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED