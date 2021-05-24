Flash Flood Warning issued for Austin, Colorado, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-24 18:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Austin; Colorado; Washington The National Weather Service in League City has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Austin County in southeastern Texas Northwestern Colorado County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Washington County in southeastern Texas * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 657 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 6 and 9 inches of rain have fallen across portions of the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. Law Enforcement in Austin County has reported street flooding and road closures in the warned area. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bellville, Shelby, Industry, New Ulm, Cat Spring and Frelsburg. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-4 INCHES IN 1 HOURalerts.weather.gov