Flash Flood Warning issued for Austin, Colorado, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 20:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 815 AM CDT. Target Area: Austin; Colorado; Fort Bend; Wharton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas San Bernard River Near East Bernard affecting Wharton, Fort Bend, Austin and Colorado Counties. San Bernard River near Boling affecting Wharton, Fort Bend and Brazoria Counties. For the San Bernard River...including East Bernard, Sweeny, Boling Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the San Bernard River Near East Bernard. * Until Friday evening. * At 7:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 17.4 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CDT Thursday was 17.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 13.7 feet early Tuesday afternoon. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins in the vicinity of the gage with minor roads along the river inundated. Backwater flooding up Britt Branch and Bratcher Slough begins. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.4 feet on 05/20/2015. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun San Bernard River East Bernard 17.0 17.4 Thu 7 pm CDT 16.7 15.8 15.1