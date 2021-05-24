newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Logility and Tata Technologies Partner to Support Supply Chain Across Key Industries

dcvelocity.com
 4 days ago

ATLANTA – May 24, 2021 – Logility, Inc., a leader in supply chain innovation powering the sustainable and resilient enterprise, has partnered with Tata Technologies, a leading global engineering, and product development digital services company. In the new normal, enterprises are being challenged to mitigate the effects of supply chain...

www.dcvelocity.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Industry#Supply Chains#Design#Enterprise Solutions#Product Innovation#Business Innovation#Logility Inc#Tata Technologies#Supply Chain Solutions#Supply Chain Innovation#Supply Chain Disruptions#Innovative Solutions#Company#Manufacturers#Enterprises#Engineering#Business Challenges#Digital Transformation#Businesses#Atlanta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
Related
Industrywattagnet.com

Digital technologies can streamline turbulent supply chains

Artificial intelligence can forecast production outputs, determine the best feed costs and optimize output and productivity. The poultry industry has had to adapt, react and optimize in reaction to several recent market shifts recently, including COVID-19. Digital technologies could help the poultry supply chain plan for the future. “COVID’s been...
Industryfoodlogistics.com

Building a Digital Supply Chain in Foodservice

For food supply chains, a lack of visibility into inventory in warehouses and on shipments can create blind spots that may be crippling for businesses. Visibility became even more essential last year when the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic stressed food supply chains just as panic-buying online and at grocery stores made the supply chain increasingly important.
Agriculturereportsgo.com

19 Impact on Global Agricultural Supply Chain Service Market 2021 Trending Technologies, Development Plans, Future Growth and Geographical Regions to 2026

The business intelligence report of 19 Impact on Global Agricultural Supply Chain Service market size analyses factors spurring and hindering industry expansion between 2021-2026. Furthermore, it provides measures to subdue the threats that have impacted the business sphere. The report also entails in-depth information pertaining to future market prospects and...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Worldwide Maritime Information Industry To 2026 - Key Players Include Inmarsat, L3 Technologies And Raytheon Among Others

DUBLIN, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The "Maritime Information Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global maritime information market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Maritime navigation has been used since centuries for trade, traveling and security purposes. The...
Industryplasticstoday.com

Key Industry Associations Announce Support of Virtual Engineering Days

The nation’s leading plastics industry associations and manufacturing and advocacy groups have announced their support of Virtual Engineering Days, the upcoming three-day digital conference and exhibition for plastics, packaging, and manufacturing professionals. They are the Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS), Society of Plastics Engineers, California Manufacturers & Technology Association, and Sterilization Packaging Manufacturers Council. Virtual Engineering Days, organized by Informa Markets – Engineering, which publishes PlasticsToday, is scheduled for June 15 to 17, 2021.
EconomyWorld Economic Forum

Why operations and supply chain leaders would make great CEOs

Building resilience and balancing sustainability, revenue and jobs will be crucial post-pandemic. COVID-19 has highlighted the critical role that COOs and CSCOs have in maintaining organizational stability. We reveal three reasons why these core functions are well positioned to become future CEOs. COVID-19 has accelerated the pace of change in...
Marketsreportsgo.com

Digital Transformation in Supply Chain Market by Technology Advancement and Demand 2021-2026

The business intelligence report on Digital Transformation in Supply Chain market examines factors driving and inhibiting industry growth between 20XX-20XX. Moreover, it provides methods to effectively combat the threats that have plagued the industry. Further, it incorporates extensive information pertaining to current trends and future market prospects to aid businesses in articulating critical business strategies and maximize profit margins in the upcoming years.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing Service Market to see Huge Growth by 2025 | Accenture, Sutherland Global Services, Vee Technologies, IBM, Accenture

The Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing Service Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing Service Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players - including Manufacturer Detail, Datamatics, Genpact, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Accenture, Sutherland Global Services, Vee Technologies, IBM, Accenture & Sutherland Global Services etc have been looking into Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing Service as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

Virsec expands executive team to further drive business acceleration

Virsec reported significant momentum in the first half of 2021 with solid revenue growth, strategic customer validation and testing, and prominent industry acceptance of its non-traditional approach to reducing cyber threats. To further drive business acceleration, the company has appointed Jennifer Leggio as Chief Marketing Officer, and Kevin Jones as...
Businessaithority.com

3i Infotech Charters a New Growth Path Through a Digital & Cloud-First Focus

Looks to achieve a revenue growth of $1 billion by 2030, leveraging the power of 5G, AI/ML, Analytics and Blockchain. 3i Infotech Limited, a global Information Technology company, committed to accelerating business transformation, is positioning itself to be a future-ready enterprise through a multi-pronged approach of ‘Invent-Incubate-Innovate’. Based on a ‘Digital’ and a ‘Cloud-first’ approach, the cognitive services solution-oriented company will help in accelerating technology and product startups across the ecosystem. With strong tailwinds supporting its business and growth levers in place, the company looks to achieve an organic revenue growth of $1 billion by 2030. The company, with the agility of a startup and backed by high performing teams, aims to achieve this by creating products, platforms and services for its clients that harness the power of 5G in Edge Computing, Cognitive AI/ML, Data Science and Analytics and Blockchain.
Businessmartechseries.com

DataVisor Gains Momentum, Expects Rapid Growth As Demand Intensifies

DataVisor, the leading fraud detection company with solutions powered by transformational AI technology, today announced that it has closed its current fiscal year in the midst of accelerated growth and momentum. Ramping up to meet the rising demand for AI-powered fraud and risk solutions, the company has added seasoned leaders to the C-suite and new hires across Engineering and Product Development. With a strong leadership team in place and added expertise to support product innovation, DataVisor is poised to capitalize on its continued growth in the banking, financial and traditional sectors, which is doubling YoY.
Marketsgroundalerts.com

Automation Solutions in Power Market Research Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply Chain and Analysis to 2020 - 2026

The Report 2020-2026 Global Automation Solutions in Power Market Report Industry analyses the important factors of this market based on present industry situations, market demands, business strategies utilized by Automation Solutions in Power market players and their growth synopsis. This report divides based on the key players, Type, Application and Regions are Mentioned Below.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Edible Gold Leaf Market Research and Analysis by Expert: Supply Chain relationship, Industry Analysis and Forecasts to 2026

A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Edible Gold Leaf Market Insights, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand and Forecast to 2026.This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Edible Gold Leaf Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Marketsgroundalerts.com

Research Report Explores the Edge Computing Technologies Market Size 2020 to 2026

MarketStudyReport.com presents latest report on global Edge Computing Technologies Market, which evaluates the growth trends of the industry through historical study and estimates future prospects based on comprehensive research. The report extensively provides the market share, growth, trends and forecasts for the period 2020-2026. A detailed report subject to the...
Businessupdatenews360.com

Flipkart decides to strengthen supply chain

Walmart-owned Flipkart on Tuesday said it has hired 23,000 people across the country in various capacities across its supply chain, including delivery executives, between March and May this year. Flipkart is also undertaking training programmes for its direct hires in various aspects of the supply chain by following strict safety...
Industrycollegebaseballcentral.com

Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain Market growth evaluation 2020-2026 | top key players Accenture Plc., IBM Corporation, SAP SE, and Capgemini.

“Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain Market is growing at a High CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2026. The increasing interest of the individuals in this industry is that the major reason for the expansion of this market”. Digitization in Logistics Supply Chain Market research study involved the extensive usage of...
IndustryPosted by
WWL-AMFM

Business: Supply chain problems

From backlogged ports to shipping container shortages, the supply chain of goods has been disrupted by the pandemic — and it is worsening due to a trend on the roads. According to the American Trucking Association
Industrylakeshoregazette.com

Sales Revenue of Viral Vector Manufacturing Market to Surge During the Forecast Period Owing to Rapid Adoption Across Key Industries-Persistence Market Research

Molecular biologists commonly use tools known as viral vectors for delivering genetic materials into cells. The specialized molecular mechanisms are evolved by viruses for efficient transport of their genomes inside the cells that are infected by them. With the process of transduction, vectors deliver genetic materials or genes into the cell.
Businessmining-technology.com

Rio Tinto partners InoBat on lithium battery supply chain

Rio Tinto has joined forces with European battery maker InoBat to explore innovative lithium battery initiatives in Serbia. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) will see the firms jointly working to expedite the establishment of a ‘cradle-to-cradle’ battery manufacturing and recycling value chain in the country. The collaboration will span the...