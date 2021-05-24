Logility and Tata Technologies Partner to Support Supply Chain Across Key Industries

Looks to achieve a revenue growth of $1 billion by 2030, leveraging the power of 5G, AI/ML, Analytics and Blockchain. 3i Infotech Limited, a global Information Technology company, committed to accelerating business transformation, is positioning itself to be a future-ready enterprise through a multi-pronged approach of ‘Invent-Incubate-Innovate’. Based on a ‘Digital’ and a ‘Cloud-first’ approach, the cognitive services solution-oriented company will help in accelerating technology and product startups across the ecosystem. With strong tailwinds supporting its business and growth levers in place, the company looks to achieve an organic revenue growth of $1 billion by 2030. The company, with the agility of a startup and backed by high performing teams, aims to achieve this by creating products, platforms and services for its clients that harness the power of 5G in Edge Computing, Cognitive AI/ML, Data Science and Analytics and Blockchain.