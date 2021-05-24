newsbreak-logo
Sheridan County, KS

Tornado Warning issued for Sheridan by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 17:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Sheridan The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Sheridan County in northwestern Kansas * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 546 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Rexford, or 18 miles northwest of Hoxie, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Selden. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.50IN

alerts.weather.gov
Kansas State
Rexford, KS
Goodland, KS
Hoxie, KS
Selden, KS
Sheridan County, KS
Decatur County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Decatur, Gove, Graham, Logan, Rawlins, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Graham; Logan; Rawlins; Sheridan SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR THOMAS...NORTHEASTERN LOGAN SHERIDAN...SOUTHEASTERN RAWLINS...SOUTHWESTERN DECATUR...NORTHERN GOVE AND WESTERN GRAHAM COUNTIES UNTIL 745 PM CDT At 642 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles south of Brewster to 8 miles south of Quinter. Movement was northwest at 10 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Colby, Oakley, Hoxie, Quinter, Grainfield, Grinnell and Levant. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 38 and 112.
Graham County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Graham, Sheridan, Sherman, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 00:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Graham; Sheridan; Sherman; Thomas SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 1115 PM MDT/1215 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 5 miles northeast of Wallace to 3 miles southwest of Ogallah. Movement was north at 20 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Colby, Oakley, Hill City, Hoxie, Quinter, Brewster and Grainfield. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 34 and 113. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight MDT/100 AM CDT/ for northwestern and west central Kansas.
Sheridan County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 18:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sheridan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SHERIDAN COUNTY At 657 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles south of Jennings, or 14 miles northeast of Hoxie, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Studley. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH