Tornado Warning issued for Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 17:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Sheridan The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Sheridan County in northwestern Kansas * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 546 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Rexford, or 18 miles northwest of Hoxie, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Selden. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.50IN