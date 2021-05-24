newsbreak-logo
TX Bluebonnet Arts – “Spotlight” May 26th Virtual Exhibit & Artist Talk featuring Jose Hernandez

By webmaster
artgroupsdfw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe TX Bluebonnet Arts & Crafts Group present its first “Spotlight” Virtual Art Exhibit, featuring Jose Angel Hernandez. We look forward to a wonderful exhibit and discussion with Jose Hernandez about his artwork, passion, techniques, and style. All guests will be muted until the Question and Answer segment when guests can participate in a discussion with the artist. For more about the artist, see his website https://www.wordsandcolors.net/ and his YouTube channel Jose Angel Art.

