Logan County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Logan by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 16:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Logan THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN LOGAN COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for west central Kansas.

alerts.weather.gov
