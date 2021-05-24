10 Best Substitutes For Dijon Mustard

Matcha has become quite the trend within the food world. Matcha ice cream, matcha doughnuts, matcha bread...but my favorite way to enjoy the green tea has always been in the refreshingly delicious iced latte form. Unlike normal green tea, matcha contains the whole leaf that makes it much stronger in health benefits and caffeine. With a slight "grassy" taste, many describe it as sweeter than normal green tea. This vibrant green powder additionally contains a variety of antioxidants. For more info on the health benefits check out this article from Spoon University: Everything You Need to Know About Matcha. According to an article by Healthline, consuming antioxidants can help stabilize free radicals from your body. This drink is traditionally served warm, but can also be served iced according to preference. The iced matcha latte recipe below is the perfect way to brighten up any morning!