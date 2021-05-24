10 Best Substitutes For Dijon Mustard
Whether spread onto sliced bread for a ham and cheese sandwich, mixed into a sauce for a delightful potato salad, used as a marinade for chicken meat, added to a dressing for thickness and flavor, whisked into deviled eggs, or in dozens of other applications, Dijon mustard is a classic condiment that belongs in every kitchen. Depending on the brand and variety of Dijon you choose, this mustard can be spicy and potent with genuine bite, it can be sweet, mild, and tangy, or it can be somewhere in between. In most cases, Dijon mustard will have notes of white wine and vinegar, a bit of pepper, and a bit of saltiness.www.mashed.com