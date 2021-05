MOUNT CARMEL — The Mount Carmel Lady Aces soccer team recently won two matches on the road. They first traveled to Olney, coming away with a hard-fought 4-3 victory, then headed to Centralia to take on the Lady Orphans, winning that match 7-0. Against Olney, the Lady Aces took a quick lead when Maya Smith scored in the first minute on an assist from Rylie Webb. The Lady Tigers tied the game in the 12th minute, and the first half ended with the 1-1 score.