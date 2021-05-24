Stoecklin Logistics Deploys First of its Kind Wooden AS/RS Solution at Winterhalter + Fenner
When Winterhalter + Fenner AG, a leading Swiss electrical wholesaler, wanted to build a new distribution center and include Switzerland’s first wooden high-bay warehouse, the company turned to Stoecklin Logistics, a supplier of innovative supply chain solutions, for the project. Stoecklin helped the company meet all of its automation goals, including optimizing energy efficiency and throughput performance, without compromising on safety and value.www.dcvelocity.com