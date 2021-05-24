Stoecklin Logistics Deploys First of its Kind Wooden AS/RS Solution at Winterhalter + Fenner

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. ('TPTW' or the 'Company') (OTCQB:TPTW) today announced that its 'TPT Speed Connect' subsidiary has completed its first 3GHz Network deployment in Texas in its continuing efforts to upgrade its Mid-American overall network for rural broadband and positions itself for faster growth. Now that our initial 3GHz sites in the San Angelo area are completed, additional 3 GHz deployments will be added to the company's already completed 2GHZ, 5Ghz upgrades in the TPT Speedconnect network across Arizona, Idaho, Montana, South Dakota, Michigan, Iowa, Illinois, and Nebraska. With the installation of this new technology, the company will now be able to take advantage of the recently expanded CBRS spectrum, allowing TPT to greatly improve speeds and further enhance services for its rural customers.