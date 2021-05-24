newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atascadero, CA

Red Light Roundup 05/17-05/23/2021

By Atascadero News
Posted by 
The Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Udow5_0a9oAwpd00

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week.

Atascadero Police Department

May 18, 2021

08:54— Layn Allen Banks, 68, transient, was booked for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 211240

May 19, 2021

04:56— Christopher Clyde Grimes, 40, of Atascadero was cited for DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED FOR DUI:SPECIFIC VIOLA [14601.2(A)]; Case no. 211246

14:14— Gregory Scott Wolfe, 54, of Atascadero was arrested on the 8000 block of Graves Creek Rd. and booked for DISORDERLY CONDUCT:INTOX DRUG WITH ALCOHOL [647(F)]; Case no. 211251

May 20, 2021

09:33— Michael Andrew Torres, 36, transient, was arrested on the corner of Morro Rd. and San Gabriel St. and cited for FAILURE TO APPEAR AFTER PTA AND NOT POSTING BAIL [853.8]; Case no. 211254

21:25— Tyler Kenneth Ferguson, 39, of Atascadero was arrested on Quail Ridge Dr. and cited for VIOLATION PROBATION/MISDEMEANOR [1203.2(A)]; Case no. 171405

21:25— Tyler Kenneth Ferguson, 39, of Atascadero was arrested on Quail Ridge Dr. and cited for VIOLATION PROBATION/MISDEMEANOR [1203.2(A)]; Case no. 211258

21:25— Tyler Kenneth Ferguson, 39, of Atascadero was arrested on Quail Ridge Dr. and cited for ARREST WARRANT/ MISDEMEANOR AND INFRACTION CASES [1427]; Case no. 191355

May 21, 2021

15:57— Anthony Luis Snell, 32, transient, was arrested on the 6200 block of Tecorida Ave. and cited for ANNOY/MOLEST VICTIM UNDER 18 YEARS OF AGE [647.6(A)(1)]; Case no. 211264

21:45— Jeffrey Glen Kissinger, 39, of Atascadero was arrested on San Diego Way and booked for INFLICTING CORPORAL INJURY ON SPOUSE/COHABITANT/DATNG RELATNSHP [273.5(A)]; Case no. 211260

May 22, 2021

02:09— Gabriel Valanty Netz, 28, transient, was arrested on the 5900 block of E Mall and cited for POSSESS UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 211267

14:37— Samuel David Swartz, 29, of Atascadero was arrested on Lake View Dr. and cited for POSSESSING NARCOTIC CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11350(A)], POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)]; Case no. 211274

15:04— Courtney Jade Cooper, 30, of Atascadero was arrested on Lake View Dr. and cited for POSSESSING UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)], VIOLATION PROBATION/MISDEMEANOR [1203.2(A)]; Case no. 211275

May 23, 2021

21:21— Jonathan Rushing, 32, of Atascadero was cited for DUI ALCOHOL [23152(A)], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)]; Case no. 211280

Paso Robles Police Department

May 17, 2021

17:30— Rudy Paul Lopez, 80, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 120 block of Niblick Rd. and was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], EVADING A PEACE OFFICER [2800.1(A)VC], ANY VEH IN ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE/STOP [20002(A)VC]; Case no. 21-1249

22:00— Deshan Markel Soles, 32, of Paso Robles was booked and released for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 211251

22:16— Sean Finn Anderson, 57, of San Luis Obispo was arrested on the 900 block of Park St. and was released to a third party for OUTSIDE WARRANT- MISDEMEANOR [O/W-M]; Case no. 211253

May 18, 2021

07:00— Stephanie Nicole Nunez, 39, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 2300 block of Riverside Ave. and was booked and released for being UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 211256

20:08— Gregory Douglas Young, 41, transient, was arrested on the corner of 24th St. and Riverside Ave. and was released to a third party for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 211266

14:30— Mariano Rosales, 48, of Paso Robles was arrested on the corner of Cathedral Canyon Ct. and Sleepy Hollow Rd. and was booked and released for RECEIVING/CONCEALING STOLEN PROPERTY,ETC [496(A)PC], POSSESSION OF SPECIFIED CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11377(A)H&S], SUSPENDED/REVOKED DRIVERS LICENSE [14601.1(A)VC]; Case no. 21-1260

May 19, 2021

00:45— Sheri Hatchardsandoval, 57, of Templeton was arrested on the corner of 12th St. and Pine St. and was released to a third party for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL [23152(A)VC], DUI ALCOHOL/0.08 PERCENT [23152(B)VC]; Case no. 211268

09:09— Joseph Oliver Godfrey, 37, of Atascadero was arrested on the 1800 block of Riverside Ave. and was released to another agency for OUTSIDE WARRANT- FELONY [O/W-F]; Case no. 211273

09:45— Jacqueline Elizabeth Owens, 44, of Paso Robles was arrested on Combine St. and was booked and released for DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC], VIOLATION OF PROBATION/TERMS OF PROBATIO [1203.2PC]; Case no. 211272

12:28— Thomas Anthony Murray, 57, of Morro Bay was arrested on the 1400 block of Spring St. and was booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 211276

May 20, 2021

16:36— Janette Morales, 26, of Bakersfield was arrested on the 500 block of Creston Rd. and was booked and released for DISORDERLY CONDUCT/DRUNK IN PUBLIC [647(F)PC]; Case no. 21-1283

19:30— Christopher Lawerence Thatcher, 31, of Paso Robles was arrested on the 180 block of Niblick Rd. and was booked and released for LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M], LOCAL WARRANT-MISDEMEANOR [B/W-M]; Case no. 21

May 21, 2021

09:43— Ryan Paul Allen Debruler, 35, transient, was arrested at Wendy’s and was booked and released for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], UNDER INFLUENCE OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE [11550(A)H&S]; Case no. 21-1288

May 22, 2021

14:29— Javier Ortiz, 53, of Paso Robles was booked and released for POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL PARAPHERNALIA [11364(A)H&S]; Case no. 211294

23:11— Tom Eugene Anderson, 47, of Porterville, Ca, was booked and released for SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC], 2 OR MORE PERSONS CONSPIRE COMMIT CRIME [182(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 211302

23:16— Rebecca Ann Ervin, 35, of Porterville, Ca, was booked and released for SHOPLIFTING UNDER $950 [459.5(A)PC], 2 OR MORE PERSONS CONSPIRE COMMIT CRIME [182(A)(1)PC]; Case no. 211302

May 23, 2021

20:55— Rocc Dennis Collins, 29, of Paso Robles was released to another agency for WILLFULLY RESISTS,DELAYS,OBSTRUCTS…[148(A)(1)PC], UNDER INFLUENCE WITH LOADED FIREARM [11550(E)(1)H&S], POSS OF CONTROLLED SUB W/FIREARM [11370.1H&S], POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS FOR SALE [11378H&S], ARMED WITH INTENT TO COMMIT A FELONY [25800(A)PC], CARRIES LOADED FIREARM ON PERSON/VEHICLE [25850(A)PC], 052 [29800(A)(1)], DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ANY DRUG [23152(F)VC]; Case no. 211307

The Atascadero News

The Atascadero News

Atascadero, CA
701
Followers
1K+
Post
385K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1916 • The Atascadero News is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Atascadero and North San Luis Obispo County. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://atascaderonews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
City
Porterville, CA
Atascadero, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Bakersfield, CA
City
Atascadero, CA
City
Templeton, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Ridge
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Ridge#Pta#Quail Ridge Dr#O W M#Wendy#Spring St#Riverside Ave#Graves Creek Rd#Lake View Dr#Updated Information#Park St#Tecorida Ave#San Gabriel St#Creston Rd#Morro Rd#Cathedral Canyon Ct#Sleepy Hollow Rd#Tyler#Shoplifting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Atascadero, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

SLO County Memorial Day Weekend Events

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — Each year, the community comes together to honor those that have given the ultimate sacrifice for their country. Due to the pandemic, many annual events have been canceled or altered to accommodate restrictions. The following are a few ways to honor our military heroes during Memorial Day weekend.
Atascadero, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

Structure Fire on El Camino Real in Atascadero

ATASCADERO — On Friday, May 21, at 9:44 p.m. Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services responded to a residential structure fire at 10025 El Camino Real #68. Initial reports indicated that there was a fire inside of the structure. Prior to arrival, additional information was gathered that all occupants were able to exit the structure; however, two cats remained inside.
Santa Maria, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

Santa Maria Elks Recreation Fundraiser Celebrates 4th of July

SANTA MARIA — Although many Central Coast Holiday programs for Independence Day have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Elks Recreation invites you to join our first Annual “You’ve Been Flagged” fundraiser celebrating America. In true Team Santa Maria spirit, plans are well underway for this new, COVID-19-friendly holiday tradition on the Central Coast.
Paso Robles, CAcalcoastnews.com

Deputies arrest those accused in the death of a Paso Robles infant

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson and District Attorney Dan Dow will announce Monday afternoon arrests made over the death of a seven-month-old infant in Paso Robles. Authorities have yet to release additional details about the case. Parkinson and Dow will hold a joint news conference on the matter...
California StateFireRescue1

5K rounds of ammunition explode at Calif. house fire

ATASCADERO, Calif. — An Atascadero resident fled his burning house Friday with injuries to his arms, face and back, as firefighters battled a blaze that set off thousands of rounds of ammunition. Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services arrived to a residential structure fire at 7720 Valle Ave. about 4:43 p.m,...
Atascadero, CAcalcoastnews.com

Over 5,000 rounds of ammunition explode during fire in Atascadero

More than 5,000 rounds of ammunition exploded and one person was injured during a residential fire on Valle Avenue in Atascadero on Friday. Shortly before 5 p.m., firefighters responded to a residence with heavy fire in over half of the structure, one resident with burn injuries and a ½ acre of vegetation burning towards adjacent structures. Because of a narrow driveway, only one engine was able to get close to the structure. All other resources parked at the bottom of a hill and hiked their gear to the fire.