A federal judge in New York has ruled that an assault and battery lawsuit against Kevin Spacey cannot proceed until one of the accusers—listed in the filings as “C.D.”—drops his anonymity. According to Variety, C.D. has 10 days from the date of the judge’s ruling to refile the $40 million lawsuit under his real name, or else the suit will be dropped. The suit was initially filed last September by C.D., who was joined in the legal action by actor Anthony Rapp—who came forward in 2017 with allegations of sexual abuse perpetrated by Spacey when Rapp was just 14 years 0ld. C.D. lodged similar allegations, accusing Spacey of multiple instances of sexual assault and battery when the plaintiff was also 14 years old.