Northam announces winners of 2021 RISE Coastal Community Resilience Challenge

~ Stewart Tool Company to invest $9.1 million in new manufacturing facility, creating 22 new jobs ~. RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced that Stewart Tool Company Inc., a California-based prototype to production manufacturer, will invest $9.1 million to establish its first East Coast manufacturing operation in Fluvanna County. The company will renovate the former Kloeckner Metals facility at 61 Edgecomb Road in Troy. Virginia successfully competed with Maryland and Pennsylvania for the project, which will create 22 new jobs. “Manufacturers like Stewart Tool Company recognize the competitive advantages that Virginia offers, with access to key markets, a favorable business climate, and a high-quality workforce,” said Governor Northam. “Virginia’s growing advanced manufacturing sector continues to play an important role in our economic recovery, and we look forward to supporting Stewart Tool Company as the company establishes its East Coast presence in Fluvanna County.” Founded in 1972, Stewart Tool Company is a family owned-and-operated business based in Rancho Cordova, California. The company specializes in the design and manufacture of pressure vessels, working to the specifications of government and international customers, in addition to offering quick-turn prototyping, CNC and manual machining, welding and fabrication, engineering and design of parts, and product testing. Its short-to-long run production abilities let customers develop new products and manufacture large production runs under one roof. Stewart Tool Company also serves clients in need of pump repair and rebuilds for shipboard pumps, high pressure pumps, turbines, as well as pumps for propoline, butane, methane, propane, and liquefied natural gas. “We are excited that Stewart Tool Company has selected Fluvanna County for its new East Coast operation, returning a shuttered facility to productive use and creating 22 well-paid jobs,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “It is a priority to support the Commonwealth’s advanced manufacturing industry and the workforce that helps it thrive, and we thank Stewart Tool Company for investing in Virginia.” “We were looking for a location close to the East Coast operations of our major customers, and we selected Virginia in part because it was one of the top states for business,” said Amber Stewart, President of Stewart Tool Company. “We are confident that Fluvanna County is the right place for our manufacturing facility.” The Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) worked with Fluvanna County and the Central Virginia Partnership for Economic Development to secure the project for the Commonwealth. VEDP will support Stewart Tool Company’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens. Virginia Career Works-Piedmont Region is playing a key role in assisting Stewart Tool Company with its recruiting needs. “We are so glad to have Stewart Tool join our community, and we look forward to a long working relationship at its new East Coast facility,” said John ‘Mike’ Sheridan, Chairman of the Fluvanna County Board of Supervisors. “A special thank you to the Fluvanna Economic Development Office and our state and regional partners for securing this project for Fluvanna County.” “We are fortunate that Stewart Tools chose Fluvanna County for its family-owned business,” said Helen Cauthen, President of the Central Virginia Partnership for Economic Development. “It’s exciting to see growth and investment in the County, and we look forward to seeing the company thrive in our region.” “I am excited that the work of Fluvanna County and VEDP continues to bring new jobs and opportunities to Fluvanna County,” said Senator Mark Peake. “Fluvanna now has additional opportunities for jobs, growth, and economic prospects as it continues to serve as a great place to live, work, and do business.” “We are very, very happy to welcome Stewart Tool Company and its 22 jobs to Fluvanna County,” said Delegate Robert Bell. “I look forward to seeing the facility once the company has made its renovations.”