newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

Northam announces winners of 2021 RISE Coastal Community Resilience Challenge

Augusta Free Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday that six small businesses will receive a total of more than $1 million in funding and services through the 2021 RISE Coastal Community Resilience Challenge. The winners were selected from nearly 100 applications and will each receive...

augustafreepress.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Northam
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hud#Global Development#Regional Development#Global Resources#Community Development#Facebook Purchase#Afp Subscribe#Itunes#Spotify News#Commonwealth#Ndrc#Hud#Norfolk#Commerce#Natural Resources#Resilience Innovation Hub#Rear#Hosta Labs#Public Access Authority#Resilience Issues
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
Related
Virginia Statervahub.com

Governor Northam drops COVID restrictions as Virginia fully reopens

Governor Ralph Northam today dropped all distancing and capacity restrictions, two weeks earlier than planned. Northam’s office says Virginia is able to take these steps as a result of “increasing vaccination rates, dramatically declining COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and statewide test positivity rate, and revised federal guidelines.”. “Virginians have been working...
California Statehamptonroadsmessenger.com

Governor Northam Announces California Manufacturer to Establish East Coast Operation in Fluvanna County

~ Stewart Tool Company to invest $9.1 million in new manufacturing facility, creating 22 new jobs ~. RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced that Stewart Tool Company Inc., a California-based prototype to production manufacturer, will invest $9.1 million to establish its first East Coast manufacturing operation in Fluvanna County. The company will renovate the former Kloeckner Metals facility at 61 Edgecomb Road in Troy. Virginia successfully competed with Maryland and Pennsylvania for the project, which will create 22 new jobs. “Manufacturers like Stewart Tool Company recognize the competitive advantages that Virginia offers, with access to key markets, a favorable business climate, and a high-quality workforce,” said Governor Northam. “Virginia’s growing advanced manufacturing sector continues to play an important role in our economic recovery, and we look forward to supporting Stewart Tool Company as the company establishes its East Coast presence in Fluvanna County.” Founded in 1972, Stewart Tool Company is a family owned-and-operated business based in Rancho Cordova, California. The company specializes in the design and manufacture of pressure vessels, working to the specifications of government and international customers, in addition to offering quick-turn prototyping, CNC and manual machining, welding and fabrication, engineering and design of parts, and product testing. Its short-to-long run production abilities let customers develop new products and manufacture large production runs under one roof. Stewart Tool Company also serves clients in need of pump repair and rebuilds for shipboard pumps, high pressure pumps, turbines, as well as pumps for propoline, butane, methane, propane, and liquefied natural gas. “We are excited that Stewart Tool Company has selected Fluvanna County for its new East Coast operation, returning a shuttered facility to productive use and creating 22 well-paid jobs,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “It is a priority to support the Commonwealth’s advanced manufacturing industry and the workforce that helps it thrive, and we thank Stewart Tool Company for investing in Virginia.” “We were looking for a location close to the East Coast operations of our major customers, and we selected Virginia in part because it was one of the top states for business,” said Amber Stewart, President of Stewart Tool Company. “We are confident that Fluvanna County is the right place for our manufacturing facility.” The Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) worked with Fluvanna County and the Central Virginia Partnership for Economic Development to secure the project for the Commonwealth. VEDP will support Stewart Tool Company’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens. Virginia Career Works-Piedmont Region is playing a key role in assisting Stewart Tool Company with its recruiting needs. “We are so glad to have Stewart Tool join our community, and we look forward to a long working relationship at its new East Coast facility,” said John ‘Mike’ Sheridan, Chairman of the Fluvanna County Board of Supervisors. “A special thank you to the Fluvanna Economic Development Office and our state and regional partners for securing this project for Fluvanna County.” “We are fortunate that Stewart Tools chose Fluvanna County for its family-owned business,” said Helen Cauthen, President of the Central Virginia Partnership for Economic Development. “It’s exciting to see growth and investment in the County, and we look forward to seeing the company thrive in our region.” “I am excited that the work of Fluvanna County and VEDP continues to bring new jobs and opportunities to Fluvanna County,” said Senator Mark Peake. “Fluvanna now has additional opportunities for jobs, growth, and economic prospects as it continues to serve as a great place to live, work, and do business.” “We are very, very happy to welcome Stewart Tool Company and its 22 jobs to Fluvanna County,” said Delegate Robert Bell. “I look forward to seeing the facility once the company has made its renovations.”
Portsmouth, NHnh.gov

Coastal Program Announces 2021 Request for Proposals for New Hampshire Coastal Resilience Grants

PORTSMOUTH – The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services (NHDES) Coastal Program is soliciting 2021 Coastal Resilience Grant (CRG) applications for coastal community and habitat resilience projects. For the purposes of the CRG opportunity, “coastal resilience” is the capacity of a coastal community or coastal system to thrive in a changing climate – not only measured by the capacity to bounce back quickly from shocks and stresses like storms, but also, and perhaps more importantly, measured by the capacity to leap forward to create new ways of working that enable sustained achievement of community goals and social, economic, and environmental well-being over the long-term.
Norfolk, VAwydaily.com

Governor Northam Announces New Airline to Establish Operations in Norfolk, Creating 116 New Jobs

NORFOLK — On Friday, May 21, Governor Ralph Northam announced that Breeze Airways, a new U.S.- based airline providing low-cost, nonstop service to mid-size markets, will invest $5.2 million to establish an operations center in the City of Norfolk. The company targets underserved and unserved cities without nonstop service and has identified dozens of route opportunities from Norfolk International Airport. Norfolk will be one of Breeze Airways’ first four operations bases in the United States, and the airline also plans to offer flights out of Richmond International Airport. Virginia successfully competed with several other locations for the project, which will create 116 new jobs.
PoliticsAugusta Free Press

Northam announces administration appointments

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his administration on Friday. Brad Copenhaver, Commissioner, Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Brad Copenhaver has been appointed Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. He has served as Deputy Secretary...
Richmond, VAemporiaindependentmessenger.com

Governor Northam Announces More Than $135.8 Million in Grants to State and Local Criminal Justice Programs

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced the award of more than $135.8 million in grant funding to localities, nonprofit organizations, and state agencies throughout Virginia to support state and local criminal justice programs. The Criminal Justice Services Board (CJSB) of the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) approved the grants during its May 20 virtual meeting.
PoliticsAugusta Free Press

Northam announces redevelopment plans for Fort Monroe Authority

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Fort Monroe Authority has approved a 40-year ground lease with Smithfield-based Pack Brothers Hospitality, which will invest $40 million to redevelop the Marina District, which lies on the southwestern edge of the fort and is adjacent to the Historic Chamberlin. The redevelopment...
Virginia StateNBC12

Gov. Northam announces Virginia’s unemployment rate dropped 4.7% in April

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced Friday that the state’s unemployment rate fell 0.4 percentage point to 4.7% in April. Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to be below the national rate, which rose to 6.1%, according to Friday’s press release. “Virginia’s unemployment rate has decreased every...
Richmond, VADaily Progress

Northam announces changes to pardon process, new parole board member

RICHMOND — Gov. Ralph Northam’s office announced steps on Thursday designed to help ease a backlog of requests for pardons and smooth the application process. Northam’s office said in a news release that there’s been a “major influx” of pardon petitions during his administration and that of previous Gov. Terry McAuliffe. Northam has declined to disclose the number of cases in the backlog or the number of state employees assigned to investigate cases.
Harrisonburg, VANBC12

Gov. Northam announces mobile vaccine clinics

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Governor Ralph Northam took to Twitter Thursday evening to announce that next week, the Virginia Department of Health and Virginia Department of Emergency Management will deploy several mobile vaccination units. These health organizations will provide free COVID-19 vaccines to underserved communities across the state.
AgricultureUSDA.gov (press release)

USDA Announces Assistance for Coastal Communities; Priority for National Scenic Areas Hit by Wildfire

– U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Justin Maxson today announced that USDA is making priority funding available for coastal National Scenic Areas that have been devastated by wildfires. National Scenic Areas are environmentally protected, federally designated locations that have outstanding natural and scenic value.
PoliticsAugusta Free Press

Northam announces tourism, library board appointments

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Gov. Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his administration on Friday. Board of Directors of the Virginia Tourism Authority. Damian Dajcz* of Sterling, Chef and Restaurateur, Señor Ramon Taqueria and Bites, Daybreak Kitchen and Biscuit Company, and Nectar Cocktail Bar. Alethea “AJ”...
Politicswfirnews.com

Governor overseas looking to drum up more business

(from Governor’s office) Governor Ralph Northam will lead an international trade and marketing mission to Europe from May 15–21, 2021. He will be accompanied by Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball and representatives from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership. The Governor and his delegation will visit Germany, Greece, and Switzerland, and participate in 15 meetings over the course of the mission.
Virginia StateWDBJ7.com

Virginia Republicans urge Northam to lift remaining COVID restrictions

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Several Virginia Republican lawmakers are urging Democratic Governor Ralph Northam to lift the state’s remaining COVID-related restrictions. Last Friday, Northam announced an end to the state’s mask mandate, and said other distancing and capacity restrictions would be eased Friday, May 28. But the Republican senators named in a letter to the governor say Virginia needs to move faster to end restrictions as we enter the summer season.
Virginia Statepilotonline.com

The power to govern | Ralph Northam, governor of Virginia

As the elected head of state, Gov. Ralph Northam makes decisions that can affect everyone in Hampton Roads and Virginia. That power has been made more visible by the coronavirus pandemic and its related government mandates that have affected how people conduct business, where residents work, how children attend school, how people celebrate milestone events like weddings and graduations, and whether they need to wear a mask while grocery shopping. And all those decisions relate to whether residents might be put more or less at risk of contracting COVID-19 — an illness that can result in hospitalization, complications or death.